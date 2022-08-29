Legendary J.I. Burton basketball coach Stan Wilson dies at 78

Stan Wilson was listed at 6-foot-4 on rosters and newspaper clippings from his playing days and he grew to be a larger-than-life figure during the decades he served as head coach of the boys basketball program at J.I. Burton High School.

Wilson died on Monday morning at the age of 78, a loss mourned by many as he was one of Southwest Virginia’s iconic coaches.

“Anyone that knew Coach Wilson, knows that he was a down-to-earth kind of guy,” said Jacob Caudill, who played hoops at J.I. Burton from 2005-2008 and is now the head football coach at the school. “But also knew that he was legend in our city.”

Wilson taught hoops to hundreds of teenagers and taught it well during a couple of golden eras of the legendary Lonesome Pine District and became synonymous with the school he led.

There was Ralph Cummins at Clintwood, Phil Robbins at Powell Valley and Tom Turner at Appalachia on the gridiron; Mack Shupe of J.J. Kelly and Coeburn’s Steve Hubbard on the baseball field; and Wilson was the dean of LPD basketball coaches.

Hired to take over the helm of his alma mater for the 1969-70 season and coaching his final game during the 2008-09 campaign, his tenure featured 541 wins and seven Region D championships.

“His reputation preceded him,” said Abe Wells, a 2004 J.I. Burton graduate. “He demanded respect without trying to have to demand respect. Coming in as a player, you knew what Burton basketball was about and he had built a tradition. I remember being very timid and somewhat intimidated by him when I first started playing, but he had a way with everybody. He knew how to coach each personality. … As a person, I looked at him like a father figure.”

Wilson was a star player at Norton – he once poured in 43 points in a 1962 game against St. Charles and was among the state’s scoring leaders as a senior – and later became such an accomplished hoopster at Tusculum College that he is in the school’s athletic hall of fame.

He entered the coaching profession and soon ended up back in Norton, taking over the Raiders after a one-year apprenticeship as the junior varsity coach.

Kenny Stidham was the team captain of Wilson’s first team at J.I. Burton and found out quickly that the new coach meant business.

“I learned being captain wasn’t an honor, it was a responsibility,” Stidham said. “The standard was higher. You had to work harder than anyone else. You had to lead by example. You had to be the first one at practice and the last one to leave. I remember once waiting at school for the team bus to leave for an away game.

“A couple of starters asked me to go with them to get some oranges for the trip. When we got back a couple of minutes late the bus was gone. The team had left without us. We drove ourselves to the game, but we didn’t see action until the fourth quarter and a 20-point deficit to a team we should have beaten easily. That lifelong lesson in responsibility was worth a loss to Coach Wilson. He loved to win, but the character of his players was more important than the game.”

There was also another important development during Wilson’s early years stalking the sidelines and it didn’t involve the game of basketball.

“It was during my tenure as a player that Coach Wilson met his future wife, Linda,” Stidham said. “We only knew her then as ‘that girl.’ “I guess I’ll go and see that girl tonight,’ he would say. Thankfully there was finally a reason for practice to be over. I remember the night that he came in the locker room before a game and told us that he was going to marry ‘that girl.’ That girl mellowed Coach Wilson and made a world of difference in his life.”

Yet, he still demanded maximum effort at practice and during those intense 32-minute battles in packed gyms. He was a soft-spoken gentleman who was as competitive as they came when the whistle blew.

“One Saturday morning practice we kept running a play wrong and he got fired up, threw his jacket down on the court, made us run and then attempted to throw a trashcan from the bleachers to get our attention,” Caudill said. “But the trashcan was zip-tied to the railing so as he was yelling at us, he starts kicking the trashcan. A few days later we run the play right in practice and he makes the comment ‘I’m glad you guys could run it right this time, so I don’t have to buy anymore trashcans.’ ”

Wells remembers another time when Wilson wasn’t pleased with the team’s execution and there were repercussions.

“We had played bad and we knew the next day at practice it was going to be a tough one,” Wells said. “We were not practicing well and he took the ball rack, put it in the closet and locked the door. He walked outside and just left us running laps. We knew A) he had somebody watching us to make sure we wouldn’t stop or B) he was peeping back through the window. Either way, we still ran until our tongues were hanging out.”

Wilson held every member of the team to the same standard and expectations – whether it was one of the 14 individuals he coached that scored more than 1,000 career points or those who barely got off the bench. It was the same approach he used later as principal and athletic director.

“When describing Coach Wilson as a coach the first three words that come to mind are fair, firm and consistent,” said Reggie Sensabaugh, a 1999 Burton grad. “It didn’t matter who your parents were, your last name or the color of your skin. If you could play the game, you would play.”

That is the best compliment a coach can receive and was one of Wilson’s many admirable qualities.

“Stan played high school and college ball in the days of Jim Crow, but when he came to Burton, they had more Black athletes than Coeburn, Powell Valley, Appalachia or Ervinton,” said Preston Mitchell, a former coach at Pound and Powell Valley. “J.J. Kelly, Pound and Clintwood had none. Yet, he won their respect for they played hard for him and loved him. Livingstons, Neelys, Sensabaughs, Gravelys, Forneys, Miles and of course Doug Campbell, who was his assistant in those final years.”

Campbell is now the athletic director and girls basketball coach at George Wythe and has done well in implementing many of the lessons he learned from his mentor to the kids he now leads.

“Coach was very intense, passionate and loved the game of basketball,” Campbell said. “He was a player’s coach and he let you be yourself. He knew when to get on you and he knew when you needed to be picked up. He loved all his players. There is nothing he would not have done for any of his players and that includes the ones that you never saw their name in the paper.”

Wilson made plenty of headlines in the semifinals of the 1997 Region D tournament when he directed Burton to an upset win over the Twin Springs Titans, which featured VHSL career scoring leader Stacy Ervin.

“They were by far the outright favorites and the reaction we had when he told us that we were going to beat them and we would beat them by being patient and controlling the ball,” Campbell said. “Needless to say, I was not a fan of that strategy. We had always ran the ball and loved to get up and down the court. Play fast as he would say, because no one wants to pay money to watch you pass the ball around 30 times. … Well, he was correct. We were patient and we did upset them when no one gave us a chance. No one but him. That was Coach Wilson. He always believed in his kids and we believed in him. Heaven got a great coach and I will miss him every day.”

J.I. Burton’s teams were always a tough out when the postseason rolled around and while they never could win a state title, the Raiders were always in the mix in the state’s smallest classification. They lost in the 1980 state semifinals to Fort Defiance, a team led by future NBA star Dell Curry.

Preston Mitchell, who coached against Wilson on 30 occasions, can attest to Wilson-led squads rising to the occasions.

“His teams played with a well-earned confidence primed for tournament play,” Mitchell said. “It was in the tournaments that their half-court man-to-man defense could choke a team.”

The Raiders were also tough to beat at home.

Stan Wilson Gymnasium was christened in 1995 at J.I. Burton.

“We refer to the gym as the house that Stan built for a reason,” said Caleb Church, J.I. Burton’s current boys basketball coach. “He set the tone for John I. Burton basketball and his legacy will live on forever.”