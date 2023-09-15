Nathan “Tater” Phillips pitched three no-hitters during his sophomore season at Lebanon High School and he wasted no time making a major decision about his future on the mound.

The junior right-hander announced via his social media channels on Sept. 4 that he has verbally committed to play for the baseball program at NCAA Division I Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Mount St. Mary’s competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and is coached by Frank Leoni, who previously helmed the teams at Rhode Island, William & Mary and Marymount University (Arlington, Virginia) and has won more than 600 games.

The baseball program at Mount St. Mary’s dates its beginnings to 1893 and the most recent MLB draft pick from the school was pitcher Trey McGough, who was taken in the 24th round by Pittsburgh in 2019 and spent part of his first pro season with the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates. McGough is currently in the Baltimore Orioles farm system.

“It was Aug. 1, the first day where a coach could call you and around 10:30 that morning Coach Leoni called and that was the first I had heard of the Mount,” Phillips said. “I received interest from a couple of other schools, but the Mount was the first school to offer. … Coach Leoni has created an environment that I want to be a part of. The area is smaller, so it’s more focused on baseball, which is something I like.”

Phillips was certainly focused last season in going 10-1 with two saves and a 1.22 ERA, walking 17 and notching 100 strikeouts over the course of 63 innings. He also hit .299 with two home runs and 34 RBIs.

He played his best when it mattered the most as well.

Phillips faced the minimum and struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced in pitching a five-inning no-hitter against Narrows in that VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals and followed that up a few days later with a no-no against Auburn in the finals as he struck out 11 in a 7-0 title-clinching triumph. He also crafted a regular-season no-hitter against Patrick Henry.

“Throwing a no-hitter in the state [finals] is something that will carry a lot of meaning to me for the rest of my life,” Phillips said. “The ability to help my team in that moment is something I’m forever grateful for.”

Phillips did not allow a run over his final 18 1/3 innings of work.

“Tater was great down the stretch,” said Lebanon coach Cody Compton. “Nathan is a competitor. He doesn’t back down from anyone. He studies the game and his opponents.”

Phillips spent the summer playing travel-ball for the Richmond Braves and compiled a 1.65 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched in tournaments played in such places as Georgia and Ohio.

“Tater works extremely hard,” Compton said. “He is always in the cage or weight room. He will be in the cage hitting before and after school. There are many morning he is in the cage by 7. His hard work is starting to lead others in the same direction. He picks up a couple of the younger guys and brings them with him for extra work.”

With a college decision out of the way, Phillips is turning his full attention to his junior season at Lebanon. The Pioneers have moved from the Class 1 Hogoheegee District to the Class 2 Southwest District as they go for a second straight state title and third crown in four years.

“This next season will be exciting,” Phillips said. “New competition, a very good schedule, which will be awesome; lots of new guys on our team, so there will be some learning curves, but there is a standard that will have to be met.

“For me, having a better, complete season – especially early on – will be key, because the past few years I struggled early on. It’s an honor to be committed to a Division I university, so now it’s a time to work harder and became a better version of myself.”