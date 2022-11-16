Lebanon's Nick Belcher no joke on football field

As he’s gained a greater sense for the game of football in his second year playing the sport, Lebanon High School senior wide receiver Nick Belcher has still retained his sense of humor.

He’s a self-described jokester who enjoys making his teammates laugh.

“Off the field, Nick is a character,” said fellow senior Grayson Olson. “You could never hate that guy. I couldn’t ask for a better teammate and friend.”

This is no joke: Belcher has been a big part of Lebanon’s turnaround and the Pioneers (7-4) play at Black Diamond District champion Grundy (6-4) on Friday night in a VHSL Region 1D regional semifinal playoff game.

Belcher had two catches in last Saturday’s 51-49 first-round triumph over the Twin Springs Titans, both occurring in the second quarter and both resulting in touchdowns.

The first score was a 10-yard strike from freshman quarterback Mike Reece and he reached the end zone again soon thereafter on a big play that covered 50 yards.

“The first touchdown was more of a hard-fought short touchdown and the second one I have to give credit to my quarterback,” Belcher said. “I just took off down the field as fast as possible and he laid the ball up perfect. I think the second was my favorite. It was in a more crucial moment in the game as it brought the game within two points just before halftime.”

Belcher also had a two-point conversion grab in the second half.

“I thought that was his best catch,” said Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor. “Mike threw a bullet and he was able to catch it.”

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Belcher has been a reliable target for Reece and has recorded 24 catches for 556 yards.

Reece has thrown for more than 2,300 yards with 32 touchdowns and if a freshman of the year award was handed out in Southwest Virginia he’d be the recipient.

Reece threw a game-tying touchdown pass to Zach Hertig with 1:24 remaining and added the go-ahead two-point conversion on a QB sneak last week.

“I could see Mike playing at the collegiate level,” Belcher said. “The strength of his arm has to be the most impressive thing to me.”

Belcher has thrived on the playoff stage before, but in a different sport.

The power-hitting first baseman blasted a two-run homer as Lebanon pounded Poquoson, 10-1, in the 2021 VHSL Class 2 state baseball finals.

A few months after that, he took to the gridiron for the first time and admits it wasn’t always easy as the Pioneers won just two games.

“The toughest part of last season was coming off the state baseball championship, I just wasn’t used to losing,” Belcher said. “From year one of still learning the game and not having much success to year two, I have worked over the summer and learned my position and overall have been more successful.”

So has his team.

“I think after last year we were all just tired of losing and all of us seniors just had to come together and decide we were tired of losing,” Belcher said. “When we won the Coal Bowl [in the season-opener] against Honaker, I think everybody realized that this year wasn’t gonna be the same as last year.”

Hertig, Jacob Crabtree and Nathan Phillips join Belcher as baseball standouts who play football for the Pioneers.

“The football playoffs are a lot different as we are practicing all week for the big game,” Belcher said. “During baseball we are playing three games a week.”

Regardless, Belcher has shown the ability step up in big games.

“With his speed, size and height,” Olson said. “He’s just one of those guys you can always count on to make a play when it’s needed.”

No kidding.

“What makes Nick so effective is his consistency,” Taylor said. “I am so proud of him and how far he has come as a football player and he is such a great kid.”