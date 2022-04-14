Lebanon’s Phillips outduels Holston’s Ezzell, Pioneers top Cavaliers, 3-0

LEBANON, Va. – Only two games into their Hogoheegee schedule, the Pioneers remain unscathed in district play. Behind right-hander Nathan Phillips Lebanon earned a 3-0 win over Holston in a pitcher’s duel on Thursday night at Doc Adams Field.

Holston’s Jordan Ezzell got the nod on the mound and pitched into the sixth inning before being removed because of the pitch count, finishing with 10 strikeouts. Ezzell only allowed one bloop hit and one run, taking the hard-luck loss.

“That lefty [Ezzell] is good,” said Lebanon coach Doc Adams. “I knew he was good before they came over here. I told my kids, they’ve got a pitcher that can shut us down if we don’t hit the ball. We finally got a run, but I would like to have him. He’s good.”

Phillips was impressive too. The freshman tossed the complete game, with 16 strikeouts and only two walks. Phillips threw 105 pitches and 76 were strikes.

“Phillips threw really well, really well,” Adams said. “That’s as hard as I’ve seen him throw in a while, but he had good control.”

It was a scoreless game until the Pioneers manufactured a run in the fourth inning. Nick Belcher walked, stole second, and went to third on a wild pitch. Jake Stamper hit a swinging bunt up the first baseline. Ezzell pounced on it and threw to first for the out, but Belcher crossed the plate.

“It felt good to get the first run of the game,” Belcher said. “It was getting intense. I felt like that was a big spark in the game and I was hoping we would take off after that.”

Lebanon (6-3, 2-0) scored a couple of insurance runs in the sixth. Stamper reached on an error and scored on a hit by Brandon Ratliff. They pushed across the third run when Ratliff scored as Chance Parker reached on an error.

“We have to understand, we’re not the team we were last year,” Adams stated. “We have a lot of freshman and sophomores, they’re not going to do the things those [seven] seniors did last year. People have to understand, that we’re going to have some growing pains.”

Holston (1-6, 0-1) had some opportunities, leaving six runners stranded. Their best chance to score came in the sixth inning. A dropped third strike and a walk put runners at first and second.

Phillips then induced a ground out. The Pioneers chose to intentionally walk clean-up hitter Brycen Richardson to load the bases. Phillips was up to the task, striking out the next two to get out of the inning. He also struck out the side in the seventh, closing it out in style.

Ezzell and Brady Statzer had one hit each for the Cavaliers. Holston appears strong enough to be a factor in the Hogoheegee.

“I really like what we have, we just have to swing the bats,” Holston coach Josh Ezzell said. “We’re going to be better by the end of the year, I’m going to get us better. We will practice and get things right.”