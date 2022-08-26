Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

HONAKER, Va. – It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker.

Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile.

Behind the freshman duo of Mike Reece and Toby Baker, Lebanon knocked off Honaker, 19-13 in the 59th edition of the Coal Bowl on Thursday night at Fuller Field.

“This means a lot. It was a super good feeling. I’d like to thank the kids and the Good Lord above. I am grateful for this team,” said a smiling Lebanon head coach Darrell Taylor. “Our team kept fighting and fighting and that is what this team is about.”

As cars lined ON Heath Miller Circle on Thursday, the vibes at Fuller Field were those of excitement as the 2022 VHSL Football season was about to kick off.

Not only did those feelings stay with the hosting Tigers as AC/DC’s Hell’s Bells echoed from the speakers of the Wayne Bostic Press Box, but they remained with the orange and black throughout the first quarter.

Honaker’s Peyton Musick gave Tiger fans much to cheer about as he found Parker Bandy with a 23-yard strike to put the Tigers up 7-0 after Jaxon’s Dye’s extra point with 9:20 left in the opening frame.

However, Musick was not finished in the first. With 5:14 left to play in the first, the sophomore quarterback caught a 7-yard dart from Tigers’ tailback Aidan Lowe to push the Honaker lead to 13-0 after Dye’s second point after attempt was blocked.

It appeared that all the momentum belonged to Honaker after it opened with a 13-0 lead and that momentum seemed to be solidified when the Tigers defense stopped Lebanon quarterback Mike Reece on the one-yard line to keep the Pioneers off the board.

However, a few plays later, a Honaker holding penalty in the end zone resulted in a Pioneers safety to put Lebanon on the board with the score 13-2.

The safety was all the red and black needed to get back in the contest in the second quarter.

With 5:54 left in the second quarter, Reece, Lebanon’s freshman gunslinger, connected with freshman wide receiver Toby Baker on a 7-yard toss to cut the Pioneers’ deficit to four with a 13-9 score.

“They did a real good job but they also did a lot of little things wrong,” Taylor said of the freshman duo. “As a freshman, Mike made some big plays. That is a big arm.”

The Pioneers would not exit the first half without more points as Reece picked a part the Tigers secondary to set Lebanon up for a 25-yard field goal from the foot of Carter Dillion to cut the Pioneers deficit to one with Honaker leading 13-12 at the half.

It appeared as if the third quarter would pass quietly without a score from either team until Musick was intercepted by Lebanon’s Austin Caldwell, who returned the ball inside Honaker territory. The Pioneers were able to capitalize on the Honaker turnover with 16 seconds left in the third quarter as senior tailback Luke Taylor scampered into the end zone from four yards out to push the Pioneers in front for the first time with a 19-13 lead.

In the fourth, the Tigers turned back to Musick with hopes to get some of the same results that the sophomore quarterback brought to open the contest. However, after a promising beginning to a couple drives, Musick was intercepted by Pioneers’ linebacker Thai Tatem with 5:56 left in the contest to bring an end to a late Tigers’ charge.

The next Tiger drive saw Musick fumble the ball back to the Pioneers with 2:40 left in the contest to all but cement the Pioneers victory.

After the Pioneers stalled out a drive with less than two minutes to play, Baker punted the ball back to Honaker to give Musick a chance at redemption.

After four passes hit the turf, the Tigers turned the ball over on downs to send Lebanon into victory formation to cement the Pioneers 40th victory over the Tigers.

The Pioneers bathed their coach in Gatorade following the triumph as Lebanon celebrated amongst its fans with the Coal Bowl trophy and Toby Baker was named the MVP of the contest for the Pioneers.

“I don’t know what to say. We fought hard, they fought hard. It was a great game,” Baker stated with a smile. “We couldn’t have played any better.”

Baker praised his team’s resilience coming out of halftime with a deficit and rallying to win.

“Going into halftime, we knew we could fix it and we knew we had it in us to do so,” the freshman wide receiver and defensive back stated. “We just went out there and did it. This is exactly what we wanted is to go out and send a message.”

After the game, Taylor reflected on what Thursday’s win does for his team moving forward.

“This helps our confidence a whole lot,” Taylor said. “We need to realize that there was a lot of miscues that we need to get corrected if we want to continue to do what we did tonight.

Todd Tiller’s first contest as Honaker’s head coach did not go according to plan but he knows what his squad has to do moving forward.

“It was not how we wanted it to end. We got a little sloppy there and had some penalties that really hurt us there. That is stuff we have to clean up this week. We aren’t going to win many ball games like that if we do,” Tiller said. “After the safety, momentum switched and we had a couple turnovers and a couple penalties that put us in bad spots. Hats off to them, we knew they were going to be physical. We just have to keep getting better each week.”