Lebanon posts win over PH

LEBANON, Va. – No one can say the Hogoheegee District boys basketball race hasn’t been electrifying.

Another important contest was held on Wednesday night as the Patrick Henry Rebels rolled into Charles C. Long Gymnasium with one district loss and were tied with Lebanon and Chilhowie for the top spot.

That three-way tie atop the league is now a two-way deadlock as the Lebanon Pioneers used a furious first half for a 74-64 victory over Patrick Henry to knock the Rebels a game back in the standings.

“We knew going in this was a really big district game,” Lebanon guard Andy Lambert said. “Coming off a loss at Chilhowie, we knew how important this was. We talked in the locker room about fighting together, and everything would be okay.”

Kade Gobble hit a floater in the lane on their first possession to put Patrick Henry up 2-0 in the opening moments.

It was the only lead the Rebels would have in the contest.

Mike Reece hit a 15-footer to tie it for Lebanon.

Lambert grabbed a loose ball for a layup to take the lead and was fouled on the play. He converted the free throw, and the Pioneers continued to gain steam.

Lebanon made four 3-pointers in the first quarter to pull away to a 21-9 advantage.

The Pioneers didn’t slow down in the second quarter, scoring 27 points for a 48-21 lead at intermission.

Lebanon made 20 of its 28 field goal attempts in the first half, a percentage of better than 70.

“We showed up and played tough,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “I was pleased with the way we moved the ball on offense. When you shoot good, it makes everything look a lot better. We shot well the first half, played free and loose, and we turned it up on defense.”

Patrick Henry settled down and played much better in the second half. The Rebels outscored Lebanon 43-26 in the final 16 minutes, but the outcome had already been decided with the early onslaught by the Pioneers.

“Our defense was not good enough,” Patrick Henry coach Fred Selfe said. “We gave them a lot of open looks. When you play at home and are confident, shots fall. We had to make some adjustments. They knocked them down, and we just had to roll with it.”

Jake Hall had a solid game inside, finishing with 22 points for the Rebels. Hamilton Addair added 16 points with five 3s and Dalton Blevins scored 12 points in the loss.

Lambert totaled 18 points for Lebanon. Keyton Keene (13 points), Reece (12 points), and Hunter Musick (10 points) were also in double figures for the winners.

Lebanon (17-3, 7-1) hosts Holston (4-13, 1-6) on Friday and travels to Patrick Henry (12-8, 6-2) next Tuesday.

The Rebels host Chilhowie (15-3, 6-1) on Friday.

The Warriors travel to Holston on Monday and entertain Rural Retreat on Tuesday.

Stay tuned.

“It’ll be fun,” Selfe said. “We’re excited to play Chilhowie on Friday, but we have to clean it up, and I have to be better. If we play like we did tonight, we’ll see.”