LEBANON, Va. – What a difference eight days make.

Lebanon traveled to Virginia High on March 21 and escaped with a 3-2 win. On Wednesday at Doc Adams Field, everything went the Pioneers’ way in a 14-0 shutout of the Bearcats.

“We didn’t hit the ball at Virginia High,” first-year Lebanon coach Cody Compton said. “We swung the bats a whole lot better today. We’re starting to hit like we’re capable of.”

Lebanon sophomore Nathan Phillips went all the way on the mound in the five-inning, one-hit shutout. Virginia High never got a runner beyond second base.

“This feels good,” Phillips said. “It feels good to finally start getting hot, we’re actually starting to hit the ball.”

Conner Davidson led off the contest with a single to right for the Bearcats. Phillips wouldn’t allow another hit, retiring the next nine batters he faced.

“You have to bounce back,” stated Phillips. “You can’t let one thing or hit dictate the game. [Former] Coach Doc Adams talked about that all the time, and Coach Compton talks about that. You just have to continue to fight.”

Phillips could relax after helping himself with the bat in the first frame. Zach Hertig singled, and Seth Buchanan walked. Dagan Barton grounded into a fielder’s choice to put runners at first and third. Chance Parker lofted a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Hertig. Phillips followed, driving a 1-0 pitch out of the park for a two-run blast and a quick 3-0 advantage.

“It feels good to start the game with three runs,” Phillips said. “That’s the best feeling you can have as a pitcher. I knew my offense was going to help me.”

Help they did. They added three runs in the second inning on three hits and two Bearcat errors. The Pioneers broke it open in the third inning when 13 batters came to the plate, and eight runs were scored on four hits and another Virginia High (0-3) miscue.

“What’s the old saying Mama said they’d be days like this,” Virginia High coach Adam Moore said. “This is not my first rodeo. I love these kids, but they’re going to have to learn to find it within themselves to come out each and every day and fight.”

Lebanon (3-2) only struck out twice in the game. Chance Parker went 2-for-3 with a double and triple and drove in four. Phillips also had two hits and three RBIs. The Pioneers finished with ten hits and played errorless ball.

“Our defense did a great job,” Compton said. “They made all the plays behind Phillips. It makes it easier to pitch when your defense is making the plays. You just have to throw it over the plate.”

Both teams are back on the field today. Virginia High will host Radford, and Lebanon will travel to Tazewell.