Lebanon looks to add more trophies as tourneys continue

The classification and district might have changed, but the winning ways remain for the Lebanon High School Pioneers.

After moving from the Class 2 Southwest District to the Class 1 Hogoheegee District, Lebanon has had its most athletic success during the 2021-22 school year in spring sports.

That should come as no surprise since Lebanon’s baseball team won a state title last season and the Pioneers reached the state softball semifinals a year ago.

Lebanon won the Hogoheegee District regular-season and tournament titles in baseball, softball and boys soccer this season. The girls tennis team won the Region 1D championship with a 5-4 victory over J.I. Burton on Saturday.

Lebanon will try to put more trophies in the case this week.

The following is a brief look at today’s regional tournament matchups involving local teams:

BASEBALL

Region 1D

Rye Cove (12-12) at Lebanon (18-3), 6 p.m.: Lebanon has won 17 straight games.

Eastside (16-6) at Grundy (11-10), 4:30 p.m.: This is the first-ever meeting between these schools on the baseball diamond.

Chilhowie (10-12) at Honaker (10-9), 6:30 p.m.: These teams met in a preseason scrimmage and now they will square off with the season on the line.

Rural Retreat (16-6) at J.I. Burton (18-4), 6 p.m.: Burton won the first Cumberland District regular-season title in program history.

Region 2D

Gate City (11-13) vs. Wise County Central (17-6), DeVault Stadium, 5 p.m.: Central owns three wins over Gate City this season.

Virginia High (11-12) vs. John Battle (16-8), DeVault Stadium, 7:30 p.m.: John Battle beat the Bearcats 4-2 and 8-3 in the regular-season matchups between the Bristol rivals.

SOFTBALL

Region 1D

Rye Cove (15-8) at Lebanon (15-6), 5 p.m.: Madison Hill had seven RBIs in Lebanon’s two Hogoheegee District tournament victories.

J.I. Burton (13-9) at Grundy, 4:30 p.m.: J.I. Burton is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2016.

Northwood (8-15) at Honaker (13-3), 5 p.m.: Honaker notched two wins over Northwood in the regular season.

Patrick Henry (12-10) at Eastside (16-5), 5 p.m.: These teams split their regular-season meetings with PH winning 6-2 in round one and Eastside prevailing 4-1 in round two. The rubber match is tonight.

REGION 2D

Richlands at Wise County Central (19-5), 7 p.m.: These two teams split their regular-season meetings with Richlands recording a 12-9 victory in the first matchup and Central prevailing 5-2 in the second clash.

Tazewell (17-3) vs. Gate City (16-9), Bill Dotson Sr. Field (Wise), 5 p.m.: The season strikeout tally for Tazewell freshman ace pitcher Carly Compton is 258.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 1D

Rural Retreat (5-13-1) at Honaker (12-2-2), 6 p.m.: Honaker owns a pair of 7-0 wins over Rural Retreat this season.

Region 2D

Virginia High (11-5-1) vs. Gate City (17-5-1), Bluefield’s East River Soccer Complex, 5:30 p.m.: Twin brothers Patrick Poku and Prince Poku of Virginia High have combined for 44 goals and 17 assists.

Graham (14-0) vs. Wise County Central (10-7), Bluefield’s East River Complex, 7 p.m.: Graham is 29-1 over the past two seasons with the only loss in that span a setback to Nandua in last year’s state finals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 2D

Union (16-4) vs. Graham, Sugar Hollow Park, 5 p.m.: Union has outscored the opposition 147-18 this season.

Virginia High (14-1-2) vs. Tazewell, Sugar Hollow Park, 7 p.m.: VHS earned a 3-1 victory and battled to a 3-3 draw in its two previous meetings with Tazewell.

