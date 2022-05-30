 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lebanon looks to add more trophies as tourneys continue

  • Updated
leb

The classification and district might have changed, but the winning ways remain for the Lebanon High School Pioneers.

After moving from the Class 2 Southwest District to the Class 1 Hogoheegee District, Lebanon has had its most athletic success during the 2021-22 school year in spring sports.

That should come as no surprise since Lebanon’s baseball team won a state title last season and the Pioneers reached the state softball semifinals a year ago.

Lebanon won the Hogoheegee District regular-season and tournament titles in baseball, softball and boys soccer this season. The girls tennis team won the Region 1D championship with a 5-4 victory over J.I. Burton on Saturday.

Lebanon will try to put more trophies in the case this week.

The following is a brief look at today’s regional tournament matchups involving local teams:

BASEBALL

Region 1D

Rye Cove (12-12) at Lebanon (18-3), 6 p.m.: Lebanon has won 17 straight games.

Eastside (16-6) at Grundy (11-10), 4:30 p.m.: This is the first-ever meeting between these schools on the baseball diamond.

Chilhowie (10-12) at Honaker (10-9), 6:30 p.m.: These teams met in a preseason scrimmage and now they will square off with the season on the line.

Rural Retreat (16-6) at J.I. Burton (18-4), 6 p.m.: Burton won the first Cumberland District regular-season title in program history.

Region 2D

Gate City (11-13) vs. Wise County Central (17-6), DeVault Stadium, 5 p.m.: Central owns three wins over Gate City this season.

Virginia High (11-12) vs. John Battle (16-8), DeVault Stadium, 7:30 p.m.: John Battle beat the Bearcats 4-2 and 8-3 in the regular-season matchups between the Bristol rivals.

SOFTBALL

Region 1D

Rye Cove (15-8) at Lebanon (15-6), 5 p.m.: Madison Hill had seven RBIs in Lebanon’s two Hogoheegee District tournament victories.

J.I. Burton (13-9) at Grundy, 4:30 p.m.: J.I. Burton is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2016.

Northwood (8-15) at Honaker (13-3), 5 p.m.: Honaker notched two wins over Northwood in the regular season.

Patrick Henry (12-10) at Eastside (16-5), 5 p.m.: These teams split their regular-season meetings with PH winning 6-2 in round one and Eastside prevailing 4-1 in round two. The rubber match is tonight.

REGION 2D

Richlands at Wise County Central (19-5), 7 p.m.: These two teams split their regular-season meetings with Richlands recording a 12-9 victory in the first matchup and Central prevailing 5-2 in the second clash.

Tazewell (17-3) vs. Gate City (16-9), Bill Dotson Sr. Field (Wise), 5 p.m.: The season strikeout tally for Tazewell freshman ace pitcher Carly Compton is 258.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 1D

Rural Retreat (5-13-1) at Honaker (12-2-2), 6 p.m.: Honaker owns a pair of 7-0 wins over Rural Retreat this season.

Region 2D

Virginia High (11-5-1) vs. Gate City (17-5-1), Bluefield’s East River Soccer Complex, 5:30 p.m.: Twin brothers Patrick Poku and Prince Poku of Virginia High have combined for 44 goals and 17 assists.

Graham (14-0) vs. Wise County Central (10-7), Bluefield’s East River Complex, 7 p.m.: Graham is 29-1 over the past two seasons with the only loss in that span a setback to Nandua in last year’s state finals.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 2D

Union (16-4) vs. Graham, Sugar Hollow Park, 5 p.m.: Union has outscored the opposition 147-18 this season.

Virginia High (14-1-2) vs. Tazewell, Sugar Hollow Park, 7 p.m.: VHS earned a 3-1 victory and battled to a 3-3 draw in its two previous meetings with Tazewell.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

