Lebanon, Eastside to meet for Region 1D title, earn state berths

WISE, Va. – It was a battle of the Hogoheegee and Cumberland Districts in the Region 1D softball semifinals, and it ended up in a split.

Eastside [Cumberland] and Lebanon [Hogoheegee] punched their tickets to the Class 1 state softball playoffs and will play in the regional championship game on Friday.

Emory & Henry College recruit Tinley Hamilton threw a gem in the nightcap, going six innings. Hamilton took a no-hit bid into the sixth in Eastside’s 5-0 win over Northwood at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“This feels nice, it feels really nice,” said Hamilton. “We started out a little rough this season, but we’ve come a long way and grown so much. These younger girls have stepped up, I’m really proud of them.”

Hamilton retired the first 12 batters she faced. Cami DeBusk led off the fifth inning and reached on an error. She was the first-base runner for the Panthers. Hamilton got the next three outs to get out of the inning.

“Tinley threw well tonight, and she just brings that leadership quality to the team,” Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said. “Tinley calms them down, keeps them steady, and she did a great job.”

In the sixth inning, freshman Kendra Armstrong got the only hit for Northwood (9-16). Hamilton induced three consecutive groundouts to leave Armstrong stranded.

“We knew Northwood was scrappy,” said Hamilton. “Northwood always plays hard. It was tough, but we knew what we had to bring it to the field, and we brought it.”

Eastside picked up a couple of runs in the first inning. With one out, Leci Sensabaugh doubled to right-center. She scored when Taylor Perry hit an RBI single to right, went to second on the throw, and ended up at third on an error. Hamilton drove in Perry with a ground out to second.

The Panthers kept it at 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth.

“We had a tough first inning, but Eastside hits the ball well,” said Northwood coach B.J. Buchanan. “They’re a good team, first-class, I have no complaints. Eastside has some outstanding players, and Suzi always does an excellent job with them. They just beat us.

“We finished with a bang. The first two months were tough, the last three weeks, we’ve been winning ballgames, playing good ball, and having a good time. It was a lot of fun, they’ll have good memories.”

Eastside (18-5) gained some separation in the sixth. Taylor Perry and Hamilton walked. After a strikeout, Emmaleigh Banks lofted a three-run homer to straightaway center for a comfortable 5-0 advantage.

“I felt much better after that homer,” Atwood said. “Up until then, I was like, oh boy. That was good.”

Braelyn Hall pitched the seventh for Eastside, putting away the three batters she faced.

It should be an exciting final, with the top seeds from the Hogoheegee and Cumberland doing battle.

“When you get to this point, every game is tough,” commented Atwood. “You don’t get here without some lucky hits, timely hits, and that’s what it takes.”

Lebanon 11, J.I. Burton 2

The Pioneers brought their bats, hammering 15 hits in a victory over J.I. Burton in the opener.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “They have battled all year and played with a lot of heart. We had a tough game yesterday [against Rye Cove] and found a way to win, they learned from that. We came out today and hit the ball well.”

Morgan Varney started the game with a double for Lebanon (17-6). She scored when Madison Hill reached on an error. Mally Jessee drove in Hill for a 2-0 lead.

Jessee added a two-run single in the second to put the Pioneers up 4-0.

In the third, J.I. Burton (14-10) got on the scoreboard. A’nyah Hollinger reached on a fielder’s choice and MacKenzie Franklin on an infield hit. Both scored on a single to center by Jordan Mooney.

“We made some mistakes today,” J.I. Burton coach Nick Sturgill said. “It’s a lot to put on kids that have never really been in this situation before. I couldn’t be prouder of how these kids came out and worked this year after finishing last in the district last year. They’ve worked hard, overcome adversity, and battled all year.”

Lebanon added four more runs in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the sixth.

Shelby Keys ripped a solo homer and had three hits, and Cierra Skeens also nailed three hits for the Pioneers. Varney, Jessee, and Erin Rasnake added two hits each.

Rasnake won her 14th game in the circle, going the distance with six strikeouts.