LEBANON, Va. – The athletes on the Lebanon Pioneers boys basketball team have a ritual for practice and pre-game drills called “strings.”

“It’s a friendly shooting competition and we’re usually all involved,” Lebanon junior point guard Brody Wess said. “The contest is pretty even most of the time.”

That game paid dividends on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Lebanon converted 10 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 70-46 win over the Northwood Panthers in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

“We’re usually not that hot, but we were lucky tonight,” Wess said.

Lebanon, which scored 27 points in the first quarter, saw seven different players connect on at least one three-pointer.

What was the secret to the shooting barrage?

“We just penetrated into the lane, kicked out passes to open shooters and knocked the shots down,” Wess said.

Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said the Pioneers have a variety of players who love to fire up jumpers.

“When you shoot like we did tonight, things look good,” Potts said. “We’re usually not that good of a shooting team, but we do have a lot of good shooters and everybody was hitting in the first half.”

The Pioneers (21-3) accomplished their shooting magic despite the absence of junior shooting guard Andy Lambert, who was out due to an ankle injury.

Sophomore Eli Breeding, who replaced Lambert, supplied three 3-pointers.

“Next man up, we’ve been saying that all year and Eli came through,” Potts said. “I usually try to play about 10 guys every game.”

Along with height, Lebanon displayed defense, clever passing and depth. Eight different Pioneers scored at least at least five points, with 6-foot-8 junior forward Keyton Keene contributing 14 points.

The smooth Keene has the ability to score over defenders in the paint and venture out to the perimeter to hit jumpers.

Senior Sam Rhea paced Northwood with 21 points.

“There’s not much you can do against that. Lebanon is a great team and those guys shot well,” Northwood coach Danny Greer said. “Our boys are scrappy, but we just don’t have the shooters that Lebanon has.”

The Panthers have eight seniors on the rosters, with four players returning next season.

Chilhowie 55, Patrick Henry 53

In the second game, senior point guard Aiden Bartuski scored 24 points and Chilhowie held on when PH missed a shot in the paint with three seconds remaining.

“That was a little bit closer than we wanted, but Patrick Henry has been a very dangerous team all season,” Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass said. “We knew they were going to come at us, and we responded enough to get the job done.

“Now, we have 20 wins and we’re in the district tournament championship. That’s a place we haven’t been in a few years.”

PH, which led 16-9 after the first quarter, was led by senior forward Jake Hall with 25 points.

PH trailed 46-40 with just over five minutes left in the game. But the Rebels pulled within 51-49 with 2:09 remaining on back-to-back threes followed by two free throws.

Chilhowie went up 53-49 with 1:53 left on a stick back from Seth Thomas and PH answered with a Hall bank shot.

Despite missing two free throws in the final 40 seconds, Chilhowie earned the win to set up a rematch with Lebanon in the finals.