 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lebanon boys claim Region 1D soccer championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Soccer logo
BHC

Grayson Olson recorded three goals for the hat trick to lift Lebanon to a 3-0 Region 1D boys soccer championship victory over Honaker on Wednesday at Emory & Henry College.

Lebanon will compete in the Class 1 state tournament next week.

LATE TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

J.I. Burton 10, Grundy 0

A’nyah Hollinger had four hits and joined Jordan Mooney and Kinley Taylor with two RBIs apiece to lift the Raiders to a Region 1D quarterfinal win at Grundy on Tuesday night.

Kenzie Franklin struck out nine and surrendered just one hit and one walk, while also contributing two hits. Maclana Sensabaugh scored three runs for the Raiders.

Grundy’s lone hit came from Emily O’Quinn.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VHSL Regional Tournaments

VHSL Regional Tournaments

Rye Cove was pegged for a last-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll, was seeded fifth for the league’s tournament and ended up with a third-place finish and a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts