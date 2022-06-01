Lebanon boys claim Region 1D soccer championship

Grayson Olson recorded three goals for the hat trick to lift Lebanon to a 3-0 Region 1D boys soccer championship victory over Honaker on Wednesday at Emory & Henry College.

Lebanon will compete in the Class 1 state tournament next week.

LATE TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

J.I. Burton 10, Grundy 0

A’nyah Hollinger had four hits and joined Jordan Mooney and Kinley Taylor with two RBIs apiece to lift the Raiders to a Region 1D quarterfinal win at Grundy on Tuesday night.

Kenzie Franklin struck out nine and surrendered just one hit and one walk, while also contributing two hits. Maclana Sensabaugh scored three runs for the Raiders.

Grundy’s lone hit came from Emily O’Quinn.