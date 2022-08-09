LEADER OF THE PACK: After watching and learning last season, Kirkpatrick excited to contribute for the Wolves

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Jeremiah Kirkpatrick was on the field for the final home game for Sullivan Central’s football program in 2020.

The Cougars defeated Union County 76-6.

“That was a good one,” said Kirkpatrick, a senior lineman at West Ridge.

He was also there for Sullivan Central’s final game, a 56-13 rout of Sullivan East at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle.

“It was fun,” he said. “It was fun to finish the school out strong and just see it all happened.”

Kirkpatrick went from starter to backup last season when Sullivan Central combined with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to create West Ridge.

“It was humbling, it helped me mentally,” Kirkpatrick said. “I had to get used to it, but I have definitely grown into the role and gotten better over that time. I learned a lot, it was good to see things.”

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Kirkpatrick will be back in a starting role in the season ahead, slated to start on the offensive line in year two for the Wolves.

“I am excited, it is a big opportunity,” he said. “I am ready to step up into it.”

West Ridge had 28 seniors on the squad last season, nearly all of whom earned starting role, leaving the former Sullivan Central starter watching often from the sidelines.

“It was really hard last year with 28 seniors, it is hard for them to get on the field,” Hilton said.

“I feel like that is the sign of a good program is your seniors are ready to play when it becomes time.”

He didn’t let the time go to waste.

“I got a little bit of playing time, but it was great to learn from the older guys and definitely try to follow in their footsteps,” he said. “They definitely taught me a lot.”

He learned well, according to West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton, who sees Kirkpatrick as a leader of the revamped offensive line for the season ahead.

“Big, strong guy, got in the weight room, really changed his body,” Hilton said. “Anchors our offensive line, again just does things right. Those guys just really believe in him, and you can see the younger lineman, they just gravitate to him and he is a good example.”

That started in the offseason, as Kirkpatrick was a regular in the weight room in preparing for his senior campaign, with the first game slated for Aug. 19 against Volunteer.

“I have just been working hard,” he said. “Just been doing extra stuff, lots of field work, tried to stay in the weight room and work with the team and just get better every day.”

He’s not in the only one.

“It has been great so far,” he said. “Lots of people have stepped up. It is a great atmosphere, it is looking really good.”

West Ridge did just that last season, starting the season with a 2-2 mark and then winning seven in a row before falling to Maryville in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

“It was a good year,” he said. “We were very happy, but you always want more.”

So do Hilton and the West Ridge coaching staff, who get much of the credit from Kirkpatrick for producing an instant winner in Blountville.

“It has been great,” he said. “They have really helped us grow and they have come together wonderfully. I have learned lots and lots from them.”

West Ridge developed a reputation last season for one of the best fan bases in the region, including a student body that Hilton said was second to none.

“It was amazing, it was unbelievable,” Kirkpatrick said. “I knew it would be a little crazy, but it was wonderful, amazing. It was wonderful to look in the stands and see everybody cheering you on.”

After watching much of West Ridge’s success last season from the sidelines, Kirkpatrick is anxious to be on the field for it this time around.

“Personally I just want to do the best I can,” he said. “I want to leave it all on the field and team, just grow as a team, grow as men and just do the best we can, give it our all.”

While there have been time when Kirkpatrick missed certain aspects of Sullivan Central, such as the school colors of orange, he has moved on.

“Those are the old colors, but we are West Ridge now,” he said, with a smile. “Now is now.”