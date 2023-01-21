 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Basketball

Late spurt by Musick lifts Vikings past Falcons

Tenn High vs. Norcross - Arby's Classic

Creed Musick and Tennessee High bounced back from a loss to Volunteer on Friday by rallying past Abingdon on Saturday night at Viking Hall. 

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The day after feeling some late-game frustration, the Tennessee High Vikings got to experience some fourth-quarter fortunes.

Senior guard Creed Musick rang up 11 of his game-high 29 points in the final 3:57 as THS rallied for a 62-59 boys basketball triumph over the Abingdon Falcons on Saturday at Viking Hall.

Tennessee High suffered a disheartening 62-60 Upper Lakes Conference setback to the Volunteer Falcons on Friday night and trailed the Falcons from Southwest Virginia 49-42 after senior center Evan Ramsey of AHS threw down a slam midway through the final quarter.

That’s when Musick went to work and drained shots from beyond the arc on three straight trips down the court for the Vikings.

“I kind of had the hot hand and my teammates did a great job of getting me the ball,” Musick said. “That fourth quarter was big for us.”

Musick’s scoring surge changed the complexion of the game entirely.

“We lost Musick on three possessions in a row and he made 3s,” said Abingdon coach Chris Hutton. “Overall, we had done pretty good [defensively] up to that point.”

Brandon Dufore’s corner 3 with 1:54 remaining gave the Vikings the lead for good. THS scored 20 total points in the game’s final 3:57.

“Those are spurts we can go on,” said Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans. “We keyed it with our defense and started turning them over late and took advantage on the offensive end.”

Tennessee High (17-6) began the week ranked 10th in the Tennessee Associated Press Class 3A poll, but the Vikings are tied for second place in the ULC after close losses to Sullivan East and Volunteer in league play.

“We’ve been in a bit of a funk here the last little bit,” McMeans said. “I think every team goes through a spurt like that. We’ve played our worst ball all year and we’re four points away from being 4-0 in our conference.

“We’re taking everybody’s best shot. Everybody reads the papers and knows who we are and what we’ve done. We just have to keep grinding.”

Colin Brown’s 18 points and Dufore’s 11 points also keyed the win.

Abingdon (12-5) was coming off a 67-58 triumph over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City (avenging an earlier loss to the Blue Devils) and the Falcons weren’t holding their heads after a narrow loss to a team from across the state line. Abingdon dropped an 11-point decision to THS in the first meeting between the teams.

“They got hot at the end, but I thought we played really hard,” Ramsey said. “We grew as a team and that was the best we played all season. I think we had a really good week and look forward to playing out the rest of the Mountain 7 [schedule].”

Ramsey finished with 28 points and his highlights included several thunderous slam dunks and a banked-in 3-pointer. Dayton Osborne added 10 points for the Falcons.

GIRLS

Tennessee High 68, Abingdon 44

The Tennessee High Vikings also used a game-changing run to triumph over Abingdon in the girls game, outscoring the Falcons 26-10 in the third quarter to turn a precarious three-point halftime lead into an easy victory.

Kerrigan West hit five of Tennessee High’s 12 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Kendall Cross (21 points), Anna Kate Kinch (10 points, six rebounds) and Mazzy Wilson (10 points, five assists) were also vital in helping THS improve to 11-12.

Abingdon (3-14) was led by Brenna Green’s 11 points.

