Late score sends Lebanon past Titans

NICKELSVILLE, Va. – Lebanon is back in the win column in the postseason.

The Pioneers, which won back-to-back region titles in 2008-09, won its first playoff game since then with an offensive explosion that resulted in a 51-49 Region 1D postseason victory on Saturday at Twin Springs.

“I couldn’t be prouder for the kids, especially the seniors,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said. “We just found a way to win. I think that shows a lot of growth we’ve had. The key we made the plays when we needed to make the plays.”

With two fourth-quarter touchdown runs by standout 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back Ryan Horne, the Titans took a 49-43 lead with just over three minutes to play in the game.

The Pioneers using the arm of freshman quarterback Mike Reece moved down the field quickly. Starting from the Lebanon 35, Reece connected on 5-of-6 passes, the final one a 14-yard touchdown pass to Zach Hertig. The speedy Hertig used a stutter-step to get around a defender to score.

“I knew we needed a score, so I was trying my best to get into the end zone for us,” Hertig said. “This feels great, we worked as a team and did it together. I love this team. We knew it would be a rough game coming in at their house.”

After an offside penalty on Twin Springs, Reece broke the tie, powering in for the two-point conversion to put Lebanon up 51-49 with 1:24 left to play.

Probably enough time for the Titans to rally or at least make it interesting. But the ensuing squib kickoff wasn’t handled by Twin Springs, and Lebanon kicker Grayson Olson quickly went down the field and pounced on it. Hertig and Olson each rushed for a first down, allowing the Pioneers to run out the clock for the victory.

“Great kick, he had been kicking it like that all day,” Twin Springs coach Keith Warner said. “We had been fielding it, but one bad hop off a shoulder pad and it’s anybody’s ball. We were unfortunate and didn’t come up with it.”

It was a fantastic game for Reece, who has played well all year. He was 18-of-31 through the air for 335 yards with five touchdowns and added a rushing TD. Reece threw for three two-point conversions before running for the most crucial conversion of the game.

“Reece played just a super good game,” Taylor said. “I feel the last two weeks, he’s had some growth, and I think we ran the ball just enough to keep people honest.

Reece had a wide array of targets and utilized all of them. Luke Taylor had a big day with four catches for 94 yards and two TDs. Nick Belcher had two receptions for 60 yards and two TDs. Hertig caught six passes, and Olson had four receptions. Hertig led the Pioneers with 110 yards on the ground.

“He threw it around to everyone,” Coach Taylor said. “That’s what I’ve said about this team from day one, we have many different weapons and took advantage of that today.”

Although saddled with a loss, Twin Spring’s Horne capped an incredible career with a great game. Horne had 366 yards rushing with five TDs.

“Sometimes they go in your favor, and sometimes they don’t,” remarked Warner. “My goodness, you score 49 points, you hope to win a ballgame. My kids battled and battled, they faced adversity and proved people wrong. Today is on me, we scored 49 points, I have to have my defense ready. We knew they would sling it, hat’s off to Lebanon.”

The passing team won by a small margin in a battle between a pass-oriented team and a ground attack. It was an excellent matchup for fans, with the teams combining for 1,060 yards of total offense, almost scoring at will.

While the season is over for Twin Springs, Lebanon advances to the Region 1D semifinals and will play at Grundy next week.

Lebanon 7 12 16 16—51

Twin Springs 21 0 14 14—49

Scoring Summary

TS—Horne 51 run (Myers kick)

LEB—Taylor 24 pass from Reece (Olson kick)

TS—Kilgore 34 pass from Dingus (Myers kick)

TS—Horne 26 run (Myers kick)

LEB—Belcher 10 pass from Reece (kick failed)

LEB—Belcher 50 pass from Reece (kick blocked)

LEB—Taylor 61 pass from Reece (Crabtree pass from Reece)

TS—Dingus 2 run (Myers kick)

TS—Horne 1 run (Myers kick)

LEB—Hertig 48 run (Hertig pass from Reece)

LEB—Reece 1 run (Belcher pass from Reece)

TS—Horne 46 run (run failed)

TS—Horne 26 run (Kilgore pass from Dingus)

LEB—Hertig 14 pass from Reece (Reece run)

Team Stats

First Downs: LEB 25, TS 24; Rushes-Yards: LEB 31-180, TS 49-380; Passing Yards: LEB 335, TS 165; Comp-Att-Int: LEB 18-31-1, TS 9-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: LEB 1-0, TS 1-1; Penalties-Yards: LEB 4-25, TS 5-42; Punts-Average: LEB 1-42, TS 1-16.