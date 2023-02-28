Bradley Dean has appeared on national television assisting with a sublime slam dunk and also helped the men’s basketball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise get out of a funk.

It has indeed been quite the turn of events this winter for the former Gate City High School standout.

“The past two weeks have been such a blessing from God,” Dean said. “The support from here at home and from the people at the college has been so amazing. I am so thankful to be a part of it all.”

The thrill ride continues today at 7 p.m. as UVa-Wise (17-11) plays at Newberry (19-9) in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament.

Dean scored 24 points and played all 40 minutes as the Highland Cavaliers earned a hard-fought 79-76 triumph at archrival Emory & Henry on Feb. 15 that clinched the program’s first winning season since the 2009-2010 campaign.

The next day, Dean was on a flight to Salt Lake City, Utah, at the behest of his high school teammate and best friend – Mac McClung – who was competing in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

It didn’t take Dean long to get some screen time on the TNT broadcast.

On McClung’s first slam, Dean – wearing his old Gate City No. 1 jersey – climbed on the shoulders of professional dunk coach Chase Skinkis and held the ball behind his head.

McClung grabbed the ball from Dean as he skied over both men, tapped it against the backboard and threw it down as the crowd at Vivent Arena went crazy. The judges – Karl Malone, Jamal Crawford, Harold Miner, Lisa Leslie and Dominique Wilkins – gave it a perfect score.

“To be honest, I really wasn’t that nervous surprisingly,” Dean said with a laugh. “Mac and I have been doing that kind of stuff for years now and I had all the confidence in him. I am just happy to be that person he trusts like that on the big stage.”

UVa-Wise coach Blake Mellinger was still holding his breath.

“There was definitely a nervous moment when he climbed on the guy’s shoulders,” Mellinger said. “We were all pulling for Mac and I was pulling especially hard for him to complete that first dunk with no casualties.”

McClung won the event in impressive fashion and Dean was in the middle of the celebration.

“The coolest part was being around all the NBA players as they had their phones out recording Mac as a fan,” Dean said. “Also, just being around them in the locker room and getting to see them in that type of environment. … It was super cool celebrating and high-fiving Shaquille O’Neal and Collin Sexton and the rest of the players after Mac’s dunks.”

Dean had to miss UVa-Wise’s win that night over Clinton College, but it was an excused absence.

“We were fortunate to have a non-conference game that day and we all agreed it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for him that he shouldn’t pass up,” Mellinger said. “Seeing Bradley at the dunk contest was awesome.”

While Dean’s longtime pal created quite the national buzz with his performance – did you see McClung mentioned on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update on Saturday? – Dean has also gained some notoriety.

“I couldn’t even tell you how many people have seen me in person and asked me about it,” Dean said. “Not to mention how many people have hit me up on social media or texted me about it.”

Dean has taken it all in stride as he usually does.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard leads UVa-Wise in both scoring (20.7 points per game) and assists (3.9 per contest) as a catalyst in helping change the fortunes of the Cavs.

“There’s never a moment too big for him,” Mellinger said. “He’s really improved since last season and has played with a great deal of confidence all season long.”

A fellow Southwest Virginian has been Dean’s co-star.

Senior Luke Lawson (Eastside) is averaging 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 blocks after transferring following four seasons with the NCAA Division I UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

“Man, I could write a book of great things to say about Luke Lawson,” Dean said. “Number one, he is one of the best teammates I have ever had. We have very quickly become one of each other’s best friends. We go out to eat together almost every day. We play golf together every single chance we get.

“What impresses me the most about Luke is how a guy of that size [6-foot-8] and length is as skilled as he is. I don’t even know if he knows how good he is or could be. He is a pro in my eyes. To be at his size and shoot the rock as well as he does is incredible. Not to mention his passing ability and his shot blocking. … He is an unbelievable talent and I wish I would have had more than just one year with him. That’s my brother for life.”

UVa-Wise managed just 15 victories combined the previous three seasons, but has ended the string of futility this season.

“This team is the most selfless and competitive team I’ve ever been around,” Mellinger said. “We have a locker room full of guys who are truly about the right things. They care about winning and they care about each other. As a coach, it makes my job very easy. I’m extremely proud to be their coach.”

Dean isn’t taking anything for granted either.

He has spent the past few days attending a revival at a church close to campus.

“I just want to thank God for blessing me how He has,” Dean said. “I am blessed with a best friend in Mac and the friendship us two have. I am blessed to help change the culture and turn this program around. I am blessed to have added another brother to my circle in Luke. I give God all the glory for everything.”