Larson hopes to get on track

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kyle Larson entered the NASCAR Cup season as the driver to watch.

The versatile native of Elk Grove, California, won 10 races in 2021 en route to the series championship.

Just when it seemed he was poised for another dominant run with the Hendrick Motorsports juggernaut, Larson ranks 13th in points with just one victory earning tonight’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s been a struggle so far,” said Larson in a Saturday afternoon press conference. “I feel like our racecar is close. But here lately it’s just been a lot of mistakes on my part so that’s been frustrating when it’s on you. I feel like that’s also the easiest thing to fix is when it’s yourself.”

Despite his slow start, Larson expressed confidence that he can find some answers with crew chief Cliff Daniels in tonight’s dirt showcase.

“I’ve got a really great race team and really great leadership with Cliff and everybody,” Larson said. “I know we’ll be able to get through it. We’ve just got to keep fighting and staying positive.”

Larson is usually guarded in interviews, but he did make one eyebrow-raising comment Saturday when asked what changes he would make to the Cup schedule.

“I am cool with a street course and stuff like that,” Larson said. “I think everybody assumes my opinion would be to race dirt every weekend, but no I don’t think Cup cars should be on dirt. The only change I would make is not race on dirt.”

SETTING THE FIELD: Based off the qualifying formula from Saturday’s four 15-lap qualifying races, Cole Custer won his first career pole for tonight’s event.

Christopher Bell will start second, followed by Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Larson. Ty Dillon, Bell, Justin Haley and Reddick took the heat race victories.

BIG PICTURE: Due in part to the prized Sunday night start time, the Food City Dirt Race will be big for NASCAR, FOX Sports and BMS.

Kurt Busch is aware of the stakes.

“It’s the product,” said Busch in a Saturday afternoon press conference. “We know that we have a show to produce. We have the cars and the way that they have to look on track, whether it’s the speed or whether it’s the passing.

“The best stock cars drivers in the world are hanging on to these things and putting on a great show.”

Busch, who has won six Cup races at BMS, said the overall Bristol experience bring prestige to any event.

“The atmosphere of a cool coliseum effect with the stands all wrapped around this track. It’s rare you see 150,000 seats. This is a good show to stand on,” Busch said.

“I don’t know what produces a good show other than cars side-by-side and commentators talking about what makes it fun to be a fan in this sport.

TYLER TALK: According to Reddick, a dirt racing veteran, there will be nothing routine about tonight’s show.

“In dirt racing, the line is going to be different just about every single lap as the track changes,” said Reddick after Friday’s practice, “I think there is going to be a point in time, in the beginning of the race certainly, where one lane is going to be more dominant than the other.

“Based off of just where this tires’ grip is and where the power in this car is horsepower-wise, I think there will be a lot of lane choices.”

Reddick’s extensive dirt resume includes the high-banked, half-mile oval at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.

PARITY TIME: As expected, the introduction of the Next Gen car has created more parity in the Cup Series. Through eight races, only William Byron has won more than one race.

Ryan Blaney, who ranks second in points behind Chase Elliott, discussed that trend in a recent Zoom conference.

“A bunch of guys, who normally have multiple wins a year, haven’t won yet so it would not surprise me to see 16 different winners,” Blaney said. “A team might find something that is really good with the car separate themselves, but right now it’s someone different who is fast each week.”

WALLACE’S WORLD: NASCAR fans have recently been able to see a different side of driver Bubba Wallace through the six-part Netflix docuseries titled “Race.”

During a Zoom conference, Wallace said he was pleased with the production and reaction.

“It was really cool to have that opportunity with Netflix and to show people who I am as a person,” Wallace said. “I think the show gives you a look on what it takes to be successful at the Cup level and everything in between.

“The numbers have been really good, and just the positive outreach that I’ve gotten has definitely been fun to read and hear about.”

