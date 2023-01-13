Larry Cannon returns to dugout with Marion

When Larry Cannon relocated from Tennessee to Southwest Virginia in the summer of 2006, he wasn’t sure if he would ever coach high school baseball again.

Turns out, the pull of the sport proved to be too much to keep him away.

“It seems that when it’s in your blood,” Cannon said. “It’s hard to give up.”

The 67-year-old is making a return to the dugout in 2023 as he was appointed as the new head coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes during Monday night’s Smyth County school board meeting.

A former baseball and football player at Liberty University, Cannon has an extensive coaching resume and will be the most experienced coach in the area when the season opens in March.

“We are very excited to have him on board,” said Marion principal Mike Davidson.

Cannon was appointed as the first head coach of the Pigeon Forge Tigers in Tennessee when that high school opened in 1999 and remained there until 2006. He led the program to a TSSAA Class AA state runner-up finish in 2005.

That came on the heels of a seven-year run as the baseball boss at Sevier County.

Cannon decided to return to his home state of Virginia (his father is originally from Saltville and Cannon attended Amherst County High School) in the summer of 2006 and was at the helm of the John Battle Trojans from 2007-2010.

He was the 2007 Bristol Herald Courier Southwest Virginia coach of the year after taking over just days before the season began and guiding the team to a Region C tournament bid. The following season he piloted Battle to the Clinch Mountain District regular-season championship.

He was the head coach at Patrick Henry for one season (2013) prior to shifting into an assistant-coaching role under Tommy Thomas. His last season aiding the Rebels was 2021 as he retired from teaching after the school year was completed.

Cannon had stints as the athletic director at both John Battle and Patrick Henry.

His son, Tyler, is an assistant coach at Liberty University after starring for the University of Virginia and playing three seasons in the Cleveland Indians minor league system.

So, how did Larry Cannon wind up back in the game at Marion?

He and his wife, Sherry, moved to Marion in March after selling their farm in the Brumley Gap community of Washington County.

“We just love the town of Marion and always have,” Cannon said. “The people, Hungry Mother Park. … I ran into [Smyth County director of middle/high school instruction and division testing director] Mike Sturgill and he mentioned the job and said I should apply. I kind of said, ‘I don’t know,’ but then I thought about it some more. My wife tells me I need to get out of the house and do something since I retired. I’ve been trying to work on my golf game and that’s not been going so well, so I thought it would probably be the best option for me.”

Cannon takes over for Nolan Lipscomb, who had an 18-36-1 record during his four seasons at Marion. The Scarlet Hurricanes broke through in the spring of 2022, going 14-7 with a roster featuring just two seniors and finishing as runner-up in the Southwest District tournament and hosting a first-round Region 2D tournament game.

A solid nucleus should be intact for the new skipper.

Cannon’s ties to Marion go way back.

“Back in the 1970s, a guy I played baseball with at Amherst pitched for the Marion Mets in the Appalachian League,” Cannon said. “His name was David Owen and he was a left-handed pitcher. I actually came down to see him play in Marion one time. That’s a historic ballpark Marion plays at. One of the things I look forward to is not only working with the boys there as well as trying to renovate that field somewhat and revitalize it; whatever I can do to help with that.”

Teaching the game to a new group of youngsters is his calling.

“I’ve tried to give up [coaching] three times since I’ve moved back to Virginia,” Cannon said. “I guess it’s just kind of meant to be. I’m getting more excited about it every day it seems like.”