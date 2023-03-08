The Lancaster Red Devils are not the most highly-touted undefeated boys basketball powerhouse in the Virginia High School League – that honor belongs to the nationally-ranked John Marshall Justices of Richmond – but the small school located near the Chesapeake Bay has been dominant just the same.

Lancaster is 28-0 and the Red Devils have won every game by double digits entering today’s 2:30 p.m. VHSL Class 1 state championship game showdown against the George Wythe Maroons (26-3) at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The success has come from Lancaster getting after it and being aggressive.

“Transition basketball and the defensive side is where we are winning games at,” said Red Devils coach Dwayne Pinn. “That’s pretty much our identity.”

Lancaster put three scorers in double figures in Monday night’s 69-40 state semifinal win over the Altavista Colonels in Lynchburg.

“They are fast, physical, skilled and unselfish, which makes for a dangerous combination,” said Altavista coach Casey Johnson, a Virginia High and Emory & Henry College graduate. “They are well-coached as well and players understand their roles. They went four corners against our junk defense in the first half and made us try to defend them.”

People have had trouble all season containing the Henderson brothers from Lancaster.

Sophomore Troy Henderson was selected as the Northern Neck District and Region 1A player of the year and the 6-foot-2 guard has already scored more than 1,000 career points.

His older brother, 6-1 senior wing Tyson Henderson, has more than 1,000 career points too.

Seniors Gerrion Owens, X’Zaveion Owens and Darious Smith – along with junior Daveon Smith – are also players to watch for Lancaster. The Red Devils start four seniors, while George Wythe has just one 12th-grader on its entire roster.

“I’ve seen them play and they are a well-coached and extremely athletic team,” said GW coach Tony Dunford. “They have a sophomore guard that’s one of the best players I’ve seen this year. Our teams play very similarly. It should be a great contest.”

Lancaster compiled a 24-2 record last season, but suffered a gut-wrenching 59-57 setback to Washington & Lee-Montross in the state semifinals. Has that upset loss motivated the Red Devils?

“Definitely,” Pinn said.

Lancaster became a traditional postseason participant under the guidance of former coach Tim Rice and won state titles in 2012 and 2018, while finishing as runner-up in 2016. The Red Devils have previously posted postseason wins over Virginia High, Honaker and Eastside.

Pinn is a 1999 graduate of the school and is in his second season leading the program.

“We’ve been very fortunate as far as basketball,” Pinn said. “Basketball has definitely been something that we’ve accomplished here. I played for Coach Rice, so I have adopted a lot of things from him. … Lancaster’s my alma mater and something I’ve always wanted to do was come back and coach.”

Pinn is one victory shy of the perfect ending with a perfect record.

“We’ve been playing one game at a time all year,” Pinn said. “We’ve been treating all our games as if they were a playoff game. These kids have played a lot of basketball. Of course at the beginning, you’ll have some nerves stepping on that VCU court, but I feel like we’re definitely well-prepared.”