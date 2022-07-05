 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakers give McClung Tuesday off, returns to court on Friday on ESPN2

Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Gate City graduate Mac McClung, guarded by Brynn Forbes of the Denver Nuggets in April, is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League team for a second straight year.

SAN FRANCISCO – Mac McClung got the afternoon off Tuesday, not playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 87-75 NBA Summer League loss to the Sacramento Kings.

McClung, a former Gate City High School star, will be back on the court Friday when the Lakers (2-1) open the Las Vegas Summer League portion of the schedule with a 10 p.m. matchup against the Phoenix Suns on ESPN2.

A 6-foot-2 guard in his second professional season, McClung had 17 points on Saturday against the Miami Heat and went for nine points and four rebounds on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

No. 4 pick Keegan Murray (Iowa) scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead Sacramento to Tuesday’s triumph in the final game of the California Classic.

Murray, the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 23.5 points a game, also had seven rebounds and three steals. He was 9 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Matt Coleman (Oak Hill Academy) contributed 10 points to the triumph.

People are also reading…

Alex O’Connell, who played in the 2014 Arby’s Classic in Bristol for Milton High School in Georgia, started for the Kings (3-0) and finished with five points, three rebounds and two assists.

Javante McCoy (Boston University) led L.A. with 15 points.

Max Christie, a Michigan State guard selected with the 35th pick, had five points and eight rebounds for Los Angeles. Christie, the 6-foot-6 shooter and wing defender who left East Lansing after just one season, was 1 of 6 from the field.

