Kyle Larson racing at BMS for the fun factor

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson said there is a simple reason why he decided to juggle the Bristol Dirt Nationals with the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond this weekend.

Just call it the fun factor.

“That’s really why I do this - to have fun,” Larson said.

Larson had fun early Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway by winning his Super Late Model heat race.

The feature had not started by press time late Saturday night.

How does Larson balance his hectic schedule?

“It’s pretty normal to me to race a bunch of stuff,” said Larson in an interview shortly after arriving at BMS. “I’m glad that I’ll be getting to race on dirt kind of every week from here on out. Hopefully, I will get into more a rhythm and do a little better job with the Sunday races.”

In Friday’s Super Late Model feature, Larson executed a late charge to finish fourth. In trademark fashion, Larson eventually found a groove on the high side of the track.

“I just kind of committed to running up there and hoping that the track would come around,” Larson said. “Thankfully it finally did, but I was the only car up there.

“Until the main event, the track didn’t race quite as good. It seems too smooth and too easy to run around there.”

Entering Saturday’s final event of the four-race XR Super Late Model showcase, two-time winner Chris Madden (268 points) held the held over Ricky Weiss (256), Dale McDowell (251), Chris Ferguson (250) and Jonathan Davenport (250).

For one of the first times in the 10-night event, competitors and fans were spared cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds. It was 59 degrees when racing began Saturday.

Ricky Weiss posted fast time in qualifying with a lap of 14.982 seconds. Mike Marlar (15.075) and Brandon Sheppard (15.127) were next in line. It was the third quick time for Weiss at BMS in two weeks.

Weiss, Kyle Strickler and Chris Madden were the other heat winners on Saturday. Strickler recorded the Dirt Super Late Model track record with a lap of 14.879 at 128.960 mph in that first heat.

About 90 minutes before the feature, Madden was forced to drop back two positions and into the No. 12 starting spot due to a chain limiter infraction.

For the second straight night, Marlar (Winfield, Tennessee) was involved in a heavy crash. Relying on the same car, Marlar slammed into the outside wall in his heat race.

Larson has become somewhat of trendsetter for NASCAR regulars looking to experiment with the dirt world. He said Saturday that Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron plans to compete in the April 14 Super Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

Larson will serve as the co-promoter for that event, which will unfold just 61 miles from BMS.

“It’s really neat,” Larson said. “I think drivers have always wanted to race more stuff, but their teams maybe wouldn’t let them. It’s cool that other people are kind of venturing outside their comfort zones.”

Of course, Larson will be one of the favorites in the Food City Dirt Race at BMS on April 17. He is also scheduled to compete in both the World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Super Late Model events at the April 28-30 Bristol Bash.

“That will be my first time doing double duty with a Sprint Car and Late Model,” Larson said. “It takes a way different driving style between cars.

“It will be a little bit hard to adjust, but it’s nice to get some laps here this weekend to at least get me up to speed and comfortable for when we come back.”

Saturday’s program began with the front-wheel drive Hornets.

The caution-filled drama was halted on the opening lap when the car driven by Brandon Dalton slammed into the infield barrels on the backstretch.

Brandon Gibson (Dry Ridge, Ky.) finally outlasted the 24-car field.

“I just can’t thank all my friends and family enough,” Gibson said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here. I thank Bristol for putting this race on. It’s awesome.”

Gibson competed at BMS last year along with famed Eldora Speedway, where he posted a win.

“This race is definitely a different ballgame,” Gibson said. “The track is so fun and so fast.”

There were a total of 75 entrants in the Hornets class.

The six-driver 604 Late Model battle was slowed by a dramatic two-car crash with eight laps remaining. Jody Knowles (Tyrone, Ga.) emerged with his third victory of the week.

“We didn’t have such good luck here last year, but this is awesome,” Knowles said.

