Kyle Busch pulls out win on dirt at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kyle Busch has nine wins at Bristol Motor Speedway.

His latest conquest in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race may have been the most dramatic.

After leaders Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick crashed on the last turn of the last lap, Busch worked around the high side of the slippery track en route to the victory.

“It doesn’t matter how you get the win, it’s all about just getting it,” Busch said.

The event, which included 14 cautions, six lead changes and two rain delays totaling over an hour, finally ended at 10:57 p.m.

Reddick led 99 laps, but his night was spoiled when Briscoe made contact while attempting to execute a bold pass on the low side of the track. Reddick finished second.

“I don’t think I did everything right,” Reddick said. “Briscoe was able to run me down and he worked really hard to do that. I should have done a better job and pulled away so Briscoe wasn’t in range to try and make that move.”

According to Reddick, the finish came down to a classic case of hardcore racing.

“Racing on dirt and going for the move on the final corner, that’s everything you can hope for that’s everything you could hope for as a driver,” Reddick said. “It does suck for us, but we were able to finish second and it was exciting for the fans.”

Briscoe, who was forced to settle for the No. 22 spot, walked over to Reddick to apologize shortly after the race.

“I’m sorry, I just wanted to let you know,” Briscoe said.

Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney rounded out top five.

As usual, Busch was greeted by a chorus of boos during his post-race interview.

“Man, I feel like Dale Earnhardt Sr. and I didn’t even do anything. This is awesome,” Busch said.

Busch extended his streak of wins to 18 years, but he said Sunday’s victory was a challenge.

“This one means a lot,” Busch said. “I can win on any surface here at Bristol. Bring it on baby.

“After both rain relays, my car just would not fire and it took 20 laps to get it going the last time. On the final corner, chaos ensued and we able to make it through and steal a win. It feels good to get one in this Next Gen car and to do it on dirt.”

Cole Custer, who finished in the No. 13 spot, started from the pole in the first time of his career, but Briscoe needed less than five laps to take the lead.

Stage one ended with Larson earning his first stage victory of the season and Justin Allgaier making contact with the outside wall.

Seven of the top starters were dirt track veterans, including Briscoe. Each of those drivers opted for a higher lane early

As the race neared the halfway point, Daniel Suarez held off Christopher Bell in a five-lap battle. On the restart with 12 laps remaining in stage two, Briscoe and Bell were able to work under the Suarez car maintained their spots at the close of the second stage.

The rains came at that point, forcing a delay of around 45 minutes. When action got back underway at 9:49 p.m., 100 laps remained.

There were seven cautions over the first two stages, including a four-car incident on lap 99 involving Corey LaJoie, Kevin Harvick, Noah Gragson and Alex Bowman.

Harvick was among the drivers unhappy after the race.

“I think Bristol is a great racetrack, but it must not have been what everybody liked,” Harvick said.

As for the future of dirt showcase at Bristol, Harvick offered this reply.

“I guess if the TV ratings will tell that. If the ratings are high, it will great,” Harvick said

