Kitley ready to shine for Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC’s brightest star is ready to shine once again.

Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley was named the ACC player of the year and earned third-team All-America honors last season.

But she does not feel any pressure to equal or surpass those accolades this season.

“If there’s pressure, I don’t really feel it,” Kitley said Tuesday at ACC women’s basketball media day at a Charlotte, North Carolina, hotel. “That’s not really what I think about before I go to bed. I’m not too worried about it. I just want to be the best I can be.

“I’ve been extremely consistent. … Honing in on that consistency is what makes me who I am. … It’s not just a random 25-point game every now and then. I feel like I just can consistently bring scoring, defense.”

She hopes this is the year her team can rule over the ACC.

“We want to win the ACC,” Kitley said. “We have a ton of returners. We have a really old, experienced team. And then [with] the additions that we have, … it’s definitely our goal.”

Tech, which lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season, has been ranked No. 13 in the nation by the Lindy’s Sports preview magazine.

“When I first got here, the goal was just to get to the [NCAA] tournament. But now it’s definitely past that,” Kitley said. “We definitely want to make it to the Sweet 16; we want to go even farther than that. As long as, God willing, we can stay healthy, I think it’s definitely reasonable.”

The Hokies will open the season Nov. 7.

“I just can’t wait to play again,” Kitley said. “We have that bad taste in our mouth from the end of last season, but that can only serve as a motivator.”

Junior point guard Georgia Amoore has noticed a difference in Kitley this fall.

“You can tell that she wants to win — not that she hasn’t in previous years, but she’s more determined than ever,” Amoore said. “It’s her senior year. She’s coming off ACC player of the year. She has a lot of expectation. But she can handle it. And she’s the hardest worker I’ve seen.”

Coach Kenny Brooks’ Hokies went 23-10 overall, tied for third place in the ACC with a 13-5 league mark and reached the ACC semifinals last season.

The team will miss Tech career scoring leader Aisha Sheppard but returns three starters and has added star transfers Ashley Owusu and Taylor Soule.

Is this year’s team better than last season’s squad?

“Oh, 100%. Absolutely,” Kitley said. “Losing Shep is difficult, … but … Ashley Owusu’s just undeniably a great, physical guard and Taylor Soule is just incredibly physical as well. I think we have also had a lot of defensive growth. … That takes us to a whole ’nother level.

“The depth that we’ve added is what will help because before maybe if someone had an off night then the hopes were kind of low. But now we have a lot of options that can pick that up.

“If there’s a weak defender on the floor, we can just easily exploit that.”

The 6-foot-6 Kitley averaged 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks last year.

“Kitley is one of the best basketball players I’ve seen in a very long time,” North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart said. “She’s basically a combination of Dirk Nowitzki and Elena Delle Done with Brittney Griner-esque. She can just do a little bit of everything. So she’s really special. Hard for us to guard in so many ways.”

Kitley made the Associated Press All-America third team last season.

“I’m definitely proud of myself, but I’m so, so, so grateful for Coach Brooks and the position that he’s put me in because I truly do not think that I would be nearly as good as I am if I had gone anywhere else,” Kitley said. “The attention and the energy that he’s poured into me I think really paid off.”

Kitley said she spent the offseason working on “even more moves.”

“I have my go-tos and whatnot that I’m comfortable with, but expanding that just will make me even more difficult to guard,” she said.

The Hokies have a league-high nine players who are in their fourth or fifth year of college basketball.

“We added up the minutes that all of us have played and it was just an insane amount,” Kitley said. “We’re just a very experienced team. So I think at this point we are all ready for those high expectations.”

Kitley, Amoore (11.2 ppg) and senior guard Cayla King (7.0 ppg) are the team’s returning starters. Senior guard Kayana Traylor (10.4 ppg) is also back.

The returning players have jelled with the transfers and freshmen.

“The chemistry on our team is the best it’s ever been,” Kitley said.

Owusu earned third-team All-America honors as a Maryland sophomore guard in the 2020-21 season, when she averaged 17.9 points. She averaged 14.3 points as a junior last season, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors.

“She makes people go, ‘Oooooh,’ in practice,” Kitley said. “I feel bad for the practice guys sometimes because she gives it to them.”

Soule, a power forward, was a three-time All-ACC second-team pick at Boston College. The graduate transfer averaged 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds as a senior last season.

“She’s a great passer,” Kitley said. “She’s a great rebounder.”

The Hokies boast five players who averaged double figures in points last season. So foes could be in trouble if they give Kitley extra defensive attention again this season.

“If I get more defensive attention, then someone else is getting less,” Kitley said. “It will be easy to make them pay for that.

“In the years past, we’ve had maybe other people that couldn’t necessarily shoot or wouldn’t do other things offensively. But everyone out there can score.”

It remains to be seen if this will be Kitley’s final college season. She could return next season for her extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll see,” Kitley said of whether this will be her final Tech season. “I’m not sure.”