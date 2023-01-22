Kitley breaks school record for Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. — There have been a a lot of great players in the history of Virginia Tech women’s basketball.

But no one has made more baskets as a Hokie than Elizabeth Kitley.

The senior center broke the program record for career baskets in the 12th-ranked Hokies’ 74-57 win over Wake Forest on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.

Kitley scored 28 points and was 12 of 15 from the field, giving her 704 buckets for her career. She eclipsed the old mark of 694, set by Tere Williams from 1997-2001.

“It’s really cool,” Kitley said. “I had, honestly, no idea until I saw it flashing in Cassell [on the video board] last game that I needed however-many baskets.

“It doesn’t really sink in, … but I think once I finish playing and I leave here it’s going to be really nice to look back and know that I left my mark.”

The reigning ACC player of the year entered Sunday knowing she needed just three baskets to break the record. She broke the record in the first quarter.

“Mentally, I couldn’t not keep track,” she said.

Virginia Tech waited until a timeout after the first quarter to announce on the public address system that Kitley had broken the record. Kitley beamed during the announcement and got a hug from Cayla King, who has been her teammate in both high school and college.

“We as Hokie Nation, we can’t take her greatness for granted,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “I enjoy watching her grow as a player, but I also enjoy watching her represent Virginia Tech — not only our basketball program but the university.”

Kitley never expected to be a record-breaker when she joined the Hokies (16-3, 6-3) four years ago. But she worked with Brooks to add layers to her game.

“I just have my teammates and Coach Brooks to thank for that because they’ve just made me so much better,” Kitley said. “I’m not nearly the same player I was when I got here and I’m really grateful for that. … I’m glad that I went here. Very glad.

“The time that I’ve had invested in me that I’ve also been able to invest in this program has just paid off so much.”

Kitley also snared 12 rebounds Sunday. Kitley, who ranks second on Tech’s all-time rebounding list, needs one more rebound to reach 1,000 for her career.

The 6-foot-6 Kitley ranks fourth on the Tech career scoring list with 1,747 points. She needs only 137 more points to break her former teammate Aisha Sheppard’s record of 1,883 points.

“I might text Shep tonight, see how she feels,” point guard Georgia Amoore said. “Just kidding.”

Wake’s zone defense couldn’t contain Kitley, whose 28 points was a season high.

“I loved her demeanor. She was more aggressive, and that’s something that we talked about,” Brooks said. “We’ve seen zone the last six games for the majority of the time. I think it’s people’s purpose to crowd her.

“I told her she needs to be more like Kobe [Bryant] and less like LeBron [James] because she’s always trying to make the right play. She got double-teamed, she’s trying to kick it out. And today I told her, ‘Sometimes you’ve got to shoot it when two people are on you. You’re that good.’”