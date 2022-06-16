Kingsport's Ryan Murphy got the best of Bristol's Cohen Feser in Appy League pitching duel

BRISTOL, Va. – The ace of Bristol’s pitching staff has emerged and his name is Cohen Feser.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-handed pitcher from Texas Christian University was phenomenal for the third consecutive start on Wednesday night for the State Liners in their 6-2 Appalachian League loss to the Kingsport Axmen at DeVault Stadium.

Feser gave up just three hits, while walking one and registering five strikeouts in six innings. He was handed the most tough-luck of losses, however, as a throwing error from the outfield allowed Kingsport to score the go-ahead run in the fourth inning.

“I feel like I did my job and gave us a chance to win,” Feser said.

His season ERA is 0.00 over 16 impressive innings and he owns two of Bristol’s three victories.

The native of San Antonio, Texas, has struck out 12 and walked three with opposing hitters batting a feeble .186 against him.

“I’m just going out there doing my best, working on my stuff and perfecting my craft,” Feser said. “I just need a lot of innings, as many as I can this summer.”

Feser was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in nine relief appearances this past season as a freshman at TCU, a Big 12 Conference powerhouse coached by former MLB pitcher Kirk Saarloos. That victory came against NCAA Tournament participant Army.

“I got off to a really hot start as a freshman and got lucky a few times,” Feser said. “I had a few shaky outings after that, but overall, I had a great experience.”

The only guy who pitched better than Feser on Wednesday was Kingsport starter Ryan Murphy from James Madison University, who blanked the State Liners for six innings.

“My defense made all the plays,” Murphy said. “My second baseman [Payton Allen from Kansas] made like four good plays and my shortstop [Aaron Casillas from California-State Bakersfield] had a nice one. … Honestly, I like fast-paced games like this.”

In a neat twist, Murphy pitched at James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, and now pitches at a university in Harrisonburg, Virginia, with the same name.

“Just a change in the team colors,” Murphy said.

East Tennessee State University’s Walker Trusley pitched the final three innings to notch his first save of 2022 for the Axmen.

Bristol (3-10) committed five errors in losing its fourth consecutive game, while Kingsport (10-3) remained in first place in the Appy League’s West Division.

NOTES: Hector Mangual (Missouri) hit a two-run double in the seventh inning for Bristol, while Oklahoma University signee Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson had two hits. … King University’s Ray Berry (Chilhowie) did not allow an earned run and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief work for Bristol. Carson-Newman’s Luke Francisco (Abingdon) started at second base for the State Liners and went 0-for-4. … Outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr. made his debut for the State Liners and went 0-for-4. He was a former TSSAA Mr. Football at Memphis University School, won a national championship on the gridiron while playing alongside Joe Burrow at LSU and is now focusing solely on baseball at Samford. … Virginia Tech outfielder Brennan Reback has joined the State Liners. He played in 11 games this season for the Hokies. … Jason Delay made his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, starting at catcher and going 0-for-2 with a walk in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader. Delay played for the Appy League’s Bristol Pirates in 2017. … Bristol hosts Kingsport again today with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

