King's Trueba will play in NCAA Division II golf championships

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Samuel Trueba grew up as a golf fanatic, even hanging out and playing a few rounds with Seve Ballesteros, a five-time major winner from Spain, who died in 2011 at age 54.

“I am from the same home town as him,” said the 20-year-old Trueba, who is a junior golfer at King University. “Him and my family were always very close so I have some experiences with him. I played with him multiple times and been in his house so that was actually quite cool.”

He has long had a dream, to play college golf in America and progress into the pro ranks.

“My family plays golf, I kind of grew up in a golf background all my life,” he said. “I started very early when I was a kid and that was my dream, being a professional golfer so I am trying to reach that goal.”

Trueba has certainly figured out the college game, winning three tournaments this season for the Tornado, while also becoming the first player in program history to compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships, which begins on Monday at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.

“I am actually real excited about the experience I am going to leave with from there,” said Trueba, while taking a break from practice last week at Country Club of Bristol. “Right now these couple of days I am just trying to get sharp for it. I feel confident. I just go shot by shot and try to do my best.”

A first-year transfer from East Tennessee State, Trueba finished in a tie for third place in the NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional last weekend in Valdosta, Ga., and then defeated Patrick Poate of West Florida in a playoff to qualify for the event, much to Poate’s dismay.

“It was different. They told this guy he was already qualified for nationals and he was an hour down the road,” Trueba said. “When I finished they called him to come back to a playoff so you can imagine that. It was a really long day because I had to play 30 holes, but it went well for me.”

Trueba won the playoff hole and has now turned his attention to competing for the NCAA Division II national championship.

“Realistically, I have big chances to win it,” Trueba said. “I will say, yeah, that is the goal, but being honest, just trying to do the best that I can. As long as I leave everything I can out there, I will be happy with that too.”

Don’t count him out. King golf coach Brian Kamm, who played at Florida State and spent 15 years playing on the PGA, Nationwide and Korn Ferry tours, likes his chances.

“Sam can hit the ball a long way, he hits the ball really far compared to most of the guys he plays against and he has a short game that is probably as good a short game as I had when I played on Tour,” said Kamm, who learned under such noted golf instructors as David Leadbetter, the Harmon brothers Butch, Craig and Bill and noted sports psychologist Dr. Bob Rotella. “He has got an extremely good short game and he hits it a long way so that is a combination that can really do well at times.

“When he gets to hitting it good he is really going to play well. When he tries to play too much bomb golf, just hit it really far, it gets him in trouble at times because he can hit it so far.”

A member of the Spanish National Team, Trueba felt a change was needed after two years at ETSU and landed at King last fall, enjoying what has to be considered the best season in program history.

“I played really good the whole season and working with my teammates and Coach Kamm, it has been really good,” said Trueba, who is the second King golfer to qualify for regionals, joining Richard Powell in 2012-13. “I guess my game is improving.”

Trueba also played a key role in King’s first-ever Conference Carolinas team championship, with the Tornado rallying from nine strokes back on the final day, shooting 7-under over the last nine holes to claim the title.

“The last nine holes were insane. Everybody played good,” said Trueba, who signed an incorrect scoreboard that helped build that nine-stroke deficit. “Actually the conditions were pretty hard, but it was from the first guy on the team to the fifth guy every single one of them was playing good.”

“We got that and it was amazing. It was really an amazing experience though.”

King finished 16th out of 20 teams in the NCAA regionals, a field that may have been tougher than what awaits in Michigan.

“It was like the best 15 teams in the nation were in there so it is pretty tough, so many good players and we were just trying to enjoy the experience that we had,” he said. “I think we did good, besides how we scored, but I am very happy being able to play with them.”

Trueba and Kamm traveled to Michigan on Saturday, were slated to play an all-important practice round on Sunday and will play Monday through Wednesday at TPC Michigan, which has a unique grass surface that Kamm said doesn’t provide an advantage to anyone.

“When Sam gets in control he is really good and he knows how to get ready for each golf shot,” said Kamm, who is in his 12th season at King. “He knows how to prepare for a shot, how far to play it, where do I need to land it, what is the wind doing, what kind of trajectory do I need to hit the golf shot, he is really good as focusing in on shot to shot.

“That is the way you need to be if you want to play well in good tournaments so you don’t get ahead of yourself, you are focusing on what you are doing. He is really good at that.”

Trueba hasn’t played the course before, but expects to learn plenty from the practice round.

“You kind of get used to it. Even though I haven’t played the course before, it is just like trying to get as much information in the practice round as you possibly can,” Trueba said. “Just every day is a different day, depending on the weather, the course can change completely and just going from there.”

Normally Kamm roams the courses to follow his five competitors, but will be able to focus only on Trueba over the next three days.

“He will be locked in and focused, no doubt about that. It is kind of different. Normally I am with five guys, well I am going to be just with him so I will be there to help him on any different shot we have,” Kamm said. “With him he plays in meters and I play in yards and I have got to do math every time we go to hit shots and he hits it really far so his club decisions and how far he hits is going to be almost all his decisions.

“Reading some greens and how we are going to play the golf course, we will do that together and figure out what his strengths are and how they work with the golf course…It is a big tournament, it is a national championship. To play well and for him to win there would be extremely big for him.”

It won’t be easy. Every golfer out there has the same goal, and they also have the same starting point.

“We have been completing with these guys for the whole season so we kind of know each other,” Trueba said. “That is going to be fun, and everybody starts from zero.”

