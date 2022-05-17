 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
King's Trueba 2 back at NCAA championships

samuel Trueba

Samuel Trueba will be the first player for King University to ever compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships.

 Brian Woodson | BHC

COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Trueba 2 shots back

King University junior golfer Samuel Trueba will enter today’s final round of the NCAA Division II National Championships just two shots out of the lead.

Trueba followed up a 73 on Monday with a 1-under 71 on Tuesday to compile an even par 144 with one round to go. He is currently tied for 7th place, trailing a trio of golfers who are at 2-under 142 and 1-under 143.

A native of Spain and transfer from East Tennessee State, Trueba overcame a triple-bogey on the second hole, recording five birdies and no bogeys over the final 16 holes.

The final round will be played today at the par-72, 7,056-yard TPC in Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

Two Vikings to commit

A pair of Tennessee High athletes will be part of a signing ceremony today at Viking Hall.

Grant Ferrell will commit continue his education and his football career at Tusculum, while Brooke Thomsen will do the same in softball at Montreat.

