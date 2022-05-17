King's Trueba 2 back at NCAA championships

COLLEGE GOLF
King’s Trueba 2 shots back
King University junior golfer Samuel Trueba will enter today’s final round of the NCAA Division II National Championships just two shots out of the lead.
Trueba followed up a 73 on Monday with a 1-under 71 on Tuesday to compile an even par 144 with one round to go. He is currently tied for 7th place, trailing a trio of golfers who are at 2-under 142 and 1-under 143.
A native of Spain and transfer from East Tennessee State, Trueba overcame a triple-bogey on the second hole, recording five birdies and no bogeys over the final 16 holes.
The final round will be played today at the par-72, 7,056-yard TPC in Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS
Two Vikings to commit
A pair of Tennessee High athletes will be part of a signing ceremony today at Viking Hall.
People are also reading…
Grant Ferrell will commit continue his education and his football career at Tusculum, while Brooke Thomsen will do the same in softball at Montreat.