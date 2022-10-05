King women's soccer plays to draw with Converse.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Converse slips past King
Converse out-shot King 22-3, including 10-1 on goal, but managed to just one goal, which was enough to defeat King 1-0 in Conference Carolinas action at Paris Field.
Hayden Gensler scored the lone goal at the 51:29 mark of the second half for Converse (9-1-1, 7-0).
King (2-6-2, 1-4-1) got nine saves in goal, including eight by Collin Teperino.
Wasps fall to Bears
Lenoir-Rhyne scored a goal in each half to defeat visiting Emory & Henry 2-0 in a South Atlantic Conference match.
Spencer Scott had four saves for the Wasps (0-10, 0-7), which still looking for its first win of the season.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
King-Converse finish in draw
Taylor Stubbs scored for King as the Tornado finished in a Conference Carolinas 1-1 tie with Converse.
Kristal Garcia has two saves for the Tornado (1-7-3, 1-3-3).
Lenoir-Rhyne blanks Wasps
Elin Hannson had a hat trick to lead the Bears to a 7-0 South Atlantic Conference win over Emory & Henry.
Adriana Rehg had six saves in goal for the Wasps (2-8, 0-7), which had four shots on goal.
