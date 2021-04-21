KING VOLLEYBALL: Ward provides the spark as King rallies from deficit to claim Conference Carolinas title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Down two sets in the Conference Carolinas championship game, the King women’s volleyball team was facing a win or else scenario.
They won, rallying to defeat unbeaten North Greenville 24-26, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 15-7 last Sunday at the King’s Student Center Complex, where the Tornado is unbeaten over the last two seasons.
“We would have liked to have done it a little bit easier, but in the end retrospectively, it was just an amazing accomplishment,” King women’s volleyball coach Ryan Booher said. “I am just happy for those young ladies who just [put] blood, sweat and tears on the court and it paid off for them and they got to enjoy it. It was a great celebration.”
King (17-2) had experienced the same feeling in 2019 that the Crusaders did after Sunday’s match, having lost a 2-0 lead in the finals before falling in five sets to Emmanuel. It was King’s first Conference Carolinas tournament championship, and first tourney crown since claiming the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference title in 2008.
“Honestly it is like an honor because last year we were in a reverse spot, we were up 2-0 and then we got taken in the reverse sweep so to be able to do that to a team is actually very impressive,” said King junior and tournament most valuable player Julie Ward. “After the second set you are like ‘I have got to kick it into high gear right now and finish this game’ because you don’t want to go home with a loss.
“It is a hard thing to come back, but I knew my team could do it, especially having all of us out there working hard together and knowing that we could come back.”
Ward, who was the 2019 Conference Carolinas Player of the Year, in addition to earning All-America honors, certainly did her part, sparking the Tornado with a career-high 30 kills, in addition to 18 digs and six service aces. The 5-foot-9 Ward seemingly has springs for legs with her leaps around the net.
“Obviously that is my best personal best ever so it is kind of shocking to me too because it doesn’t feel real,” said Ward, a three-time first team all-league performer. “When I was playing that was not really what I was thinking about at all, it is just kind let’s go one point at a time and let’s keep doing it and it was working. It was awesome to be able to do that.”
There is little doubt that King, which finished the season with a 17-2 record, avenging one of those losses against North Greenville, followed Ward’s lead to the final point.
“Very much so,” said Booher, who also coached King’s men’s volleyball team to the league semifinals. “You could just tell, I think the whole mentality of the team is she is the leader and they were going to refuse to lose and you could just see it in their eyes. We are not done, we are not going to quit.”
It was a total team effort, with Ward’s effort complemented by many, including Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Year Brittany Ramsey (10 blocks, seven kills), along with Hailee Blankenship (17 digs, 13 kills), Abigail Shaffer (25 digs, six assists), Georgia Davis (23 assists) and Katie Harless (23 assists), all of whom set or matched career highs against the Crusaders. Kayley Holtzclaw (five blocks) joined Ward, Davis and Ramsey as all-league honorees.
“I told them those [first] sets are over, let’s focus on getting this next one and just building momentum,” Booher said. “We made a couple of technical changes just on defensive strategies and to be honest Julie just took off and just started playing really well, and the whole team just followed right along and caught up and then we were at the top of our game by the time we got to the fifth set.”
All that while wearing masks in following COVID-19 protocols that pushed the season from the fall to the spring.
“It is tough honestly, it makes you definitely very hot and sweat a lot more, but it was definitely just something to overcome,” said Ward, who said the Tornado wanted to win that championship for the 2019 graduates who fell short in the league finals. “It was obviously a little bit rough just because we weren’t able to do our normal team bonding and not being able to play in our normal season in the fall, definitely a little different, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the team that I have.”
All are like Ward, having accomplished their goal of playing volleyball at the college level, something she dreamed about while growing up in Berthoud, Colo. She found King after her parents began looking to relocate after her sister moved to South Carolina.
“I have always wanted to play college volleyball, and it has met my expectations,” said Ward, who quit playing softball in high school to save wear on her right shoulder, which was still sore on Wednesday, three days after the win over North Greenville. “It is just weird for me to think that I am actually playing college volleyball just because I have always thought, ‘Wow, I want to be that girl that’s playing college volleyball and to say I am a college athlete’ and I am actually here doing it.”
Doing it well, too. Ward will be back, not only for the 2021 fall season, but will take advantage of the extra COVID year offered by the NCAA and will play in the fall of 2022 as well. That will allow her to complete her academic load, which is a double major in human biology and mathematics, and a minor in psychology with plans to become an occupational therapist.
“She told me that in the first of the fall that she was going to take her COVID year and come back because she had changed her major and it worked out where she needed that extra semester,” Booher said. “I wasn’t going to say no.”
If there was a downer to a memorable season, it’s that the NCAA is not holding a national tournament after COVID-19 protocols forced women’s volleyball to be played in the spring.
“It is disappointing, but just the fact that we got to the point of being able to win a conference championship to prove that we can do it in the future to get to that NCAA tournament again,” Ward said.
“We were just happy to have a season,” added Booher. “Some people have asked me why they don’t have it, it is just part of this year, but where else can you end a season on a win on a great note instead of having it end either in a loss or in a national championship. At least we got to win on a great note and a championship note.”
Much will be expected in the fall when the Tornado return all but two seniors, Holtzclaw and Chloe Harmon.
“We lose a starter, but we should have about everybody back next year besides those so we have just got to keep improving,” Booher said. “We know we are going to get challenged, especially being the champions, everybody is going to come at us with their ‘A’ game so we have to be ready and keep improving,”
While Booher wants his team to take a break from volleyball for a while, don’t expect Ward to stay away for long, with plans that include “some of touching of a volleyball”, in addition to weight training, running and working on getting quicker on the court.
“I do love the game,” said Ward, who would like to play professionally after her college career ends. “I never want to stop playing.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543