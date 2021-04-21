KING VOLLEYBALL: Ward provides the spark as King rallies from deficit to claim Conference Carolinas title

If there was a downer to a memorable season, it’s that the NCAA is not holding a national tournament after COVID-19 protocols forced women’s volleyball to be played in the spring.

“It is disappointing, but just the fact that we got to the point of being able to win a conference championship to prove that we can do it in the future to get to that NCAA tournament again,” Ward said.

“We were just happy to have a season,” added Booher. “Some people have asked me why they don’t have it, it is just part of this year, but where else can you end a season on a win on a great note instead of having it end either in a loss or in a national championship. At least we got to win on a great note and a championship note.”

Much will be expected in the fall when the Tornado return all but two seniors, Holtzclaw and Chloe Harmon.

“We lose a starter, but we should have about everybody back next year besides those so we have just got to keep improving,” Booher said. “We know we are going to get challenged, especially being the champions, everybody is going to come at us with their ‘A’ game so we have to be ready and keep improving,”