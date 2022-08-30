King trounces E&H in volleyball

A couple of players from Washington County, Virginia, contributed to King University’s 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 non-conference volleyball victory over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Tuesday.
Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 35 assists and seven digs, while Abigail Belcher (Patrick Henry) finished with three kills and two blocks as King improved to 2-3.
Hailee Blankenship added 14 kills and 13 digs for the Tornado.
Brianna Hogan (11 kills) and former Tennessee High standout Carley Williams (eight kills) were among the statistical leaders for E&H, now 0-5 on the season.