King’s Trueba tied for 13th at NCAAs

king

King University golfer Samuel Trueba fired a 1-over 73 to finish in a tie for 13th place in the opening round of the NCAA Division II National Championship on Monday at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan.

Trueba shot a 1-over 37 in the opening nine holes and finished up with an even par 36. He had four birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey.

The King junior from Spain was tied with 11 players at 1-over par. Oliver Mast of the University of Indianapolis led after the opening round with a 3-under 69.

The final two rounds will be played today and Wednesday.

