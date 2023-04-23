For the second time in program history, the King University men’s volleyball team is bound for the NCAA Men’s National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Tornado’s opening round opponent is the same as it was in 2018, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Third-seeded King defeated top-seed North Greenville to win the Conference Carolinas tournament championship on Saturday night at the Student Center Complex. Led by Conference Carolinas tournament MVP Warren Davis and all-tournament honorees Jack Sarnowski and Kellan Kennedy, the Tornado withstood a 32-30 fourth set win by the Crusaders before winning in the fifth set 15-12.

King (16-15) will meet Ohio State (22-9) in an opening round match on Sunday, April 30, at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. at 6 p.m. The six-team event will run through Saturday, May 6.

Ohio State defeated King in their only other meeting in three sets in 2018.

Sunday’s winner will advance to face Penn State (26-3) in the quarterfinals on May 2. The other quarterfinal will pit Long Beach State (20-4) and Grand Canyon (20-7). King faced Long Beach State early in the season, losing in three sets.

UCLA (29-2) and Hawaii (28-2) have qualified for the May 4 semifinals, with the championship match slated for May 6.

All three opening round matches will be shown on ESPN3. The semifinals will be shown live on NCAA.com, while the finals will be on ESPN2.

In other King University athletics, the Conference Carolinas regular season champion Tornado will look to defend their softball tournament title this week in Duncan, S.C. Top-seeded King (31-20) plays either Belmont Abbey or North Carolina Pembroke in the opening round on Thursday. The champion will be crowned on Sunday.