King hoops tips off this week

Women

Division: NCAA Division II

League: Conference Carolinas

Coach: Michael Phelps

Last season: 13-13 (12-10)

Key returners: Brianna Dunbar, G; Alexa Gramann G; Ashley Allen G/F; Jhayda McKinney G; Jada Campbell, G.

Promising newcomers: Jordan Weir, C; Marta Raseron, C; Jaelyn West, G/F; Tori Smiley, G; Le’Aije Ellington, G.

Key losses: Desiree Bates, Ryleigh Fritz, Trinity Lee, Kiki Samsel, Caroline Harville.

Outlook: The “interim” tag has been removed from Michael Phelps, who was quick to thank King University President Alexander Whitaker and King Athletic Director David Hicks for having faith in his leadership.

“It does feel good. My family and I made sacrifices and now I can say I am the head coach at the collegiate level. I dreamed this and now the opportunity is here and I have to take full advantage of this opportunity,” said Phelps, who served as interim head coach of the King women’s program last season. “First and foremost, I do want to say thanks again to the AD, the president and I am just humbled that the Lord gave me this opportunity.”

King, which opens its season on Friday against Limestone in the Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge in Spartanburg, S.C., finished 13-13 last season, with a 12-10 league mark. The Tornado had some injuries after Christmas, but Phelps saw plenty to be happy with.

“The one thing I can say about this team is they always played hard and always fought,” Phelps said. “We didn’t play smart sometimes, but we always played hard, which was a staple that I said I wanted to instill with the program as I took over, to be known for playing hard with that passion and that energy. I really felt like this team that we have this year is going to go ahead and take the baton and keep it going.”

Brianna Dunbar, who was second in scoring and first in assists last season, is a key returnee for the Tornado, along with Alexa Gramann and Ashley Allen, who has returned from injury. Much is also expected from Jhayda McKinney, backup point guard Jaden Potts (Dobyns-Bennett) and lone senior and Virginia High graduate Jada Campbell.

“I really feel like this is a great opportunity for her to play because she has been one year under me,” said Phelps, of Campbell, who is joined by fellow Virginia High alumnus Madison Worley. “She knows the system, she is doing very well.”

Phelps hit the recruiting trail and brought in plenty of reinforcements, and none are transfers, which is a rarity in today’s college basketball.

“I wanted to build this program from the ground up. I wanted to have players that I could bring in to have all four years,” Phelps said. “That is the goal. We might take some lumps and bruises since there will be sometimes when all freshmen are playing out there.”

King’s traditional up-and-down style might change somewhat with the addition of 6-5 centers Jordan Weir and Marta Raseron, along with Aroa Garcia, who joins Raseron from Madrid. Other newcomers include West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West, Indiana guards Tori Smiley and Le’Aije Ellington, David Crockett graduate Emily Trivette and softball standout Rikkelle Miller has chosen to play basketball for the first time since high school.

“This season will be slightly different,” said Phelps, who will be assisted by Peyton Papenburg. “We won’t run as much, we won’t be as fast as we were last year because we didn’t have anybody over 6-1 so we will definitely play through our posts this year.”

Picked eighth in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll, Phelps has strengthened the non-league slate to prepare the Tornado for the rugged league slate with the goal being to advance to the postseason tournament at Wofford in March.

“I am all right with preseason polls just out of respect for the conference and who is above us,” Phelps said. “I really would like my team to be in a position when we start hitting our stride that latter part of the second half of the season right before tournament.

“Do I really feel like we will make the tournament, I would be very surprised if we don’t. If not, it is going to be a growing year and as a coach, I tell my players, trust the process, enjoy the process. That is one thing I am seeing now .”

MEN

Division: NCAA Division II

League: Conference Carolinas

Coach: Jason Gillespie

Last season: 14-15 (11-13)

Key returners: Michael Mays, G; Brandon Lamberth, F; Darron Howard, G; Kenny Turner, F; Shan Jenkins, G/F.

Promising newcomers: Jordan Akal, G; Myles McCrary, F; Malik Payton, G.

Key losses: Isaiah Curry, MJ Foust, Connor Jordan, J’Son Brooks, Blake Atwood.

Outlook: Jason Gillespie didn’t have to look far for motivation for his third season as the men’s basketball coach at King.

The Tornado, which opens its season by hosting the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Friday in the Conference Carolinas/AAC Challenge, was picked to finish 10th out of 13 teams in Conference Carolinas.

“Do I think we are the 10th best team in the conference? No. I actually like it, underestimate us, that’s fine and you may be right but I don’t think they are right on that,” said Gillespie, whose Tornado finished 14-15, including an 11-13 league mark last season.

There is reason for optimism. Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays is back for his sixth year of basketball, scoring 18.2 points, while connecting on 48.6 percent of his field goal attempts, including 45 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the free throw line.

He will be joined by fellow sharpshooter Darron Howard and the inside presence of 6-7 veteran Brandon Lamberth.

“We have changed little a bit to put more weapons that can complement [Mike] and our other shooters,” Gillespie said. “Mike is just another level of a scorer. He is a high, high D-I, high-major level scorer. He was third in the conference in scoring last year. Talk about someone who gets every ounce out of what God has given him, he is a machine when it comes to that.”

Gillespie is excited about the potential of the 6-7 duo of Shan Jenkins and Kenny Turner, along with 6-6 Jaylen Bernard, 6-foot Amarius Beasley and 6-7 Henry Okoye.

“We are thrilled with the guys we have in here and I know we are better, but I just don’t know how it translates yet,” Gillespie said. “We are bigger, we have got one guy on our roster under 6-foot, which is a little different than the past two years. That one guy plays like he is 6-5 and is Mike. Mike is our only guy that is under 6-foot…

“Our speed, we are faster, I think we are more athletic without losing skill. I think the new guys we brought in, their skill level will help us kind of make some of those losses that we had from last year.”

There are also three newcomers that excite Gillespie, including freshman guards Jordan Akal and Malik Payton and junior college transfer Myles McCrary. There is also 6-10 Chad Dreswick, who provides plenty of height, and plenty of other athletes looking to get on the court for Gillespie and his assistants, Stephen McDonald and Graham Haws.

“We recruit depth. For good or bad, it can help us absorb some injuries or some issues at times, but it also can be a challenge for guys to keep coming in every day and competing if they feel they are not getting what they need as far as playing time goes,” he said. “I think our makeup now with the way we are constructed is maybe more understanding of that, but it is still going to be a challenge to get everybody that is good enough to play on the floor.”

Wofford is the location where the top six teams in Conference Carolinas advance for the postseason tournament in March. That is definitely a goal for the Tornado, despite those preseason expectations.

“That is THE goal. We are driven to that, that’s for sure,” said Gillespie, whose current collection of athletes have combined for a grade point average over 3.0.

It won’t be easy.

“There are no off nights in this league. If you take a night off you are beat, it does not matter the opponent,” Gillespie said. “Top to bottom this league is super competitive. We have seen the last place team in the conference play with anybody in the conference and beat a couple of those teams too.”

Gillespie built a consistent winner at Bluefield College, advancing to three straight NAIA national tournaments and did the same at Reinhardt before arriving at King three years ago.

Gillespie is looking for more consistency, with an emphasis on making the plays that win games.

“We have to play our style well. That is like a blanket statement for anybody, but the key to it is, are we cohesive, are we taking care of the little things, little things that add up to help you win games,” Gillespie said. “Are we winning the winning plays, loose balls, offensive rebounds on free throws, not getting beat underneath out of bounds and winning that. Little things can add up.”