King duo claim Conference Carolinas honors

King University volleyball players Hailee Blankenship and Katie Harless have been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Player and Specialist of the Week.

Blankenship started all three matches last week for King, averaging 3.69 kills and 2.77 digs per set. She finished 48 kills earning her first conference honors.

Harless is a repeat winner of Specialist of the Week after winning the award last week as well. The junior from Abingdon, Va. played in all 13 sets, averaging 9.77 assists and 3.08 digs per set. She finished the week with 127 assists in three games.