 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

King duo claim Conference Carolinas honors

  • 0
King University logo

King logo 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King duo claim conference honors

King University volleyball players Hailee Blankenship and Katie Harless have been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Player and Specialist of the Week.

Blankenship started all three matches last week for King, averaging 3.69 kills and 2.77 digs per set. She finished 48 kills earning her first conference honors.

Harless is a repeat winner of Specialist of the Week after winning the award last week as well. The junior from Abingdon, Va. played in all 13 sets, averaging 9.77 assists and 3.08 digs per set. She finished the week with 127 assists in three games.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Another week of high school football begins on Friday night. Check out the Bristol Herald Courier list of predictions for the 16 games in the two-state area. 

Bulldogs ride Wildcat past Trojans

Bulldogs ride Wildcat past Trojans

 On a homecoming evening night to remember, the Bulldogs of Tazewell decided to employ the Wildcat offense and ride senior Cassius Harris to a 39-16 victory over John Battle in front of a packed house at Bulldog Stadium Friday evening.

Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers

Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers

Tennessee High football coach Josh Holt rekindled his pioneer spirit Friday night.

The Vikings first-year head coach won his first game in the Stone Castle as Tennessee High rolled to a 34-10 homecoming defeat of David Crockett in an unexpectedly lopsided Region 1-5A matchup.

Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle

Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle

Gracie Gibson recorded 22 digs, including the 1,000th her career, to lead Union past John Battle...In other Thursday night games, Tennessee High clinched a share of the Three Rivers Conference title with four-set win over Volunteer. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts