Every year an unfamiliar name seems to appear on the leaderboard at the U.S. Open.

Brian Kamm was that name in 1991.

“When I got there and played it, it was such a great feeling, being my first U.S. Open and actually to play as well as I did because I was relatively unknown,” said Kamm, entering his 13th season as golf coach at King University. “I had my PGA Tour card for a year, but I wasn’t known as all. Every year you see somebody pop up at the U.S. Open that nobody knows and are in contention, well that year that was me. I was the one.

“Somebody over this weekend will pop up on that leaderboard and be up there and look pretty good for a few days that nobody knows. I was that guy in 1991 and I just held on longer than most.”

An All-American at Florida State — where he played with eventual fellow pros Jeff Sluman, Nolan Henke and Paul Azinger — and a two-time winner on the Nationwide Tour, Kamm was tied for 5th entering the final round at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. He was in third place with nine holes to play, while paired with Fred Couples. Payne Stewart would eventually win the event in a playoff over Scott Simpson. Kamm had to settle for a tie for 31st after a final round 79.

“It was a thrill of a lifetime. It always ends on Father’s Day and I remember talking to my dad after the round,” said Kamm, who made the cut in 92 PGA Tour events, making nearly $800,000 before moving into the seven-figure mark with his success on the Nationwide Tour. “I messed up the last nine holes. I was in third place with nine holes to go and wound up finishing well back because I shot a 41 on my last nine holes. I remembered talking to my dad. I said, ‘I almost made it’ and he said how proud of me he was and that brought tears to my eyes. It is just one of those things on Father’s Day that you always remember.”

Kamm is far from the only golfer unable to close out what has been called the most difficult test in golf.

“The U.S. Open is one of those tournaments that you play that they call the toughest golf in the United States, and it is. They try to get the golf course right on the edge of fair,” said Kamm, who missed the cut at the 1994 U.S. Open at Oakmont, which he called the most difficult course he ever played. “They get the greens rock hard, super, super fast. The rough is really long and I am telling you it can go so fast.

“I hit a shot into No. 10 and I missed the green to the right in some deep rough and it was one of those greens that if you missed it on that side you weren’t very good. I hit my chip and it automatically went over to the other side of the green because you couldn’t stop it and I didn’t get it up and down so I made a double bogey. It kind of went from there. I made a few pars and I missed a short putt on one hole, but then I bogeyed the last three holes so it really just got out of hand right there at the end.

“It was kind of frustrating because it cost me getting into the Masters. I never got to play a Masters and I would have played the Masters if I had parred the last three holes.”

Payne Stewart, who was killed in a plane crash in 1999, won an event that was overshadowed by a lightning storm during the first round that killed three gallery members.

“That changed the whole policy of how the PGA Tour and the USGA and all those organizations got people off the golf course,” Kamm said. “That was just horrifying.”

While Kamm was in contention all four days, he said few knew it because of the continued weather issues throughout the weekend.

“I didn’t even tee off the first day until 5 o’clock because of the storms and I was a late tee time. I was 3-under par and had only played 12 or 13 holes,” he said. “I was near the lead, but nobody knew about it because I wasn’t done. I shot that 69 in the first round and then went and continued my second round that next day and shot 73 and was 2-under par, which was good, it was up in the top five.

“Not everybody got done that day either so it was kind of weird. When you looked at scores you never saw the final scores of who was in contention that week. Even the third round we had storms come through and we got canceled. I finished my third round at like 7:30 or 8 o’clock at night and I was one of the last ones off and I had birdied 17, a real hard hole and I shot another 73 and was 1-under par and sitting in fourth or fifth place that day going into the last round.”

Despite the disappointment of falling short in his initial U.S. Open, the 5-foot-6 New York native had his share of success on the PGA Tour, finishing sixth six different times, including at the Canadian Open in 1994, a year in which he had three top-10 finishes and was a career-best 94th on the PGA money list. He finished eighth in the same event in 1991. He placed 70th at the PGA Championship in 1995 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles while playing the final round with his boyhood idol Jack Nicklaus.

“I had a chance to win the Canadian Open three times. One time I was tied for the lead going into the 11th hole on the last day and I was playing with Nick Price and he birdied every hole in the valley. He was the No. 1 player in the world, he just blew right by me and said ‘see you’,” said Kamm, who once held the course record at the TPC River Highlands in Hartford, Conn., home of the Travelers Championship. “I thought I was going to finish second or third and I ended up finishing sixth because it seemed like three or four guys eagled the last hole and jumped me. That was the tournament I played the best in. There were some of other ones that I played well in and finished sixth.”

***

The 123rd edition of the U.S. Open begins today at Los Angeles Country Club, the first time the event has been held in the “City of Angels” in 75 years, and the first time at this location. Among the favorites, according to Kamm, are Patrick Cantley, Collin Marikawa and Max Homa, who are from the area and should be familiar with the course. Other favorites, according to Kamm, would be heavyweights Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka.

“Nobody has hardly played this golf course. It is in the middle of the city, it is really a golf course for the stars throughout L.A. and the really rich are members there, nobody else gets to play it.”. Kamm said. “It is extremely private. There has never been a tournament on it except the Walker Cup a few years ago. It is going to be different and interesting to see.”

The U.S. Open is known for producing high scores that settle around or even above par, but Kamm thinks this could be a different story.

“U.S. Opens are so difficult and so demanding that it is kind of mental,” Kamm said. “You have got be a grinder and you need to be somebody that is patient and say, ‘Ok, I can’t play this shot because it is too difficult, I need to play out to the right and try to make a 10 or 15 foot putt. I can’t chip it two feet or I can’t hit it at this pin because it is just so difficult.’

“You will see that watching this week, the golf course they are playing looks a little bit more benign that most of the U.S. Opens. I think you are going to see better scores at this one.”

What makes U.S. Open courses so difficult? He narrows it down to the slopes, which are actually angled toward the sides of each fairway, making it difficult to keep the ball out of the unforgiving rough that is so characteristic of courses like Oakmont that he played in the ‘94 U.S. Open and The Olympic Club in San Francisco where he played in the U.S. Amateur.

“Anytime the U.S. Open comes to town the golf course is playing 7, 8, 9 shots harder than it normally would each round because they get the greens right on the edge of fairness,” he said. “A firm golf course is what makes a golf course hard. If you are playing in the rain it plays easy. When they get it where it hits the fairway and rolls into the rough. If you are not in the fairway you cannot get it on the green because you won’t be able to hold it. You will hit it and it will just roll over because you can’t put any spin on the ball.

That is really the thing about a U.S. Open. You have to be in the fairway. If you can’t be in the fairway than you can’t get it on the green and now you are trying to get up and down from very difficult spots so it is real task, I will tell you that.”

***

While the 61-year-old Kamm’s U.S. Open experience didn’t finish as he would have liked, the memory of playing and contending to the bitter end will never be forgotten.

“The U.S. Open for most guys in the United States is the tournament they really want to win. It is either that or the Masters, but it is kind of 50/50, but you will get both answers,” said Kamm, who won the Ben Hogan Panama City Beach Classic in 1992 and the Honda International in Guaralajara, Mexico in 1997. “The United States Open, that is the dream for us, just like for Europeans, they want to win the Open Championship.

“It is open and anybody can play so you can qualify. I started trying to qualify for the U.S. Open when I was 16 years old trying to make it. It is one of those lifelong childhood dreams to play in something like that.”