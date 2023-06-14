It is safe to say that King University golf coach and former PGA and Nationwide tour player Brian Kamm is not a supporter of the recent merger between the PGA Tour and the Greg Norman-supported LIV Tour.

“Anybody who has been on the Tour and been through everything I went through and what all the guys that have gone through now, you are not going to be a fan of the LIV Tour, you are just not,” Kamm said. “You just don’t believe it is right because it kind of ruins something that is part of the United States and us. They are taking it and they are trying to desolve it. A lot of the international players came over in those eras and Norman was one of them. They wanted to be able to play wherever they want whenever they want and play all the big PGA Tour events whenever they wanted to.”

Kamm said that isn’t the way the PGA Tour — which is a 501© non-profit organization that is heavily involved in charitable work — is meant to operate. Kamm said that PGA Tour players had to get a release to play events outside of the PGA. With LIV, players were profiting by playing on both tours with few, or any, boundaries.

“If you were a PGA Tour member, you had to play 15 tournaments and you had to get a release if you wanted to play someplace else,” Kamm said. “They will give you five releases and you can go play a tournament in Dubai or wherever and make some money. Back in those days, Seve Ballesteros and some other people, they would just pick and choose the tournaments that would give them enough upfront money to play, like an appearance fee.

“The Tour wasn’t like that. The internationals would come over and say ‘they need to do more for us, we shouldn’t have to do this kind of stuff.’ I would say you don’t have to come over here, you can stay and play for one-tenth of the money in your country if you want. That is the way I felt about that. Norman was just an angry man that wanted to get people to be able to make the money that they are. There are guys that play for nostalgia and winning and then there are guys that play for money.”

That money has now exploded, largely since the arrival of Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour. Kamm recalls being 94th on the money list in 1994 with $180,000 in earnings. Seven years later the golfer in that same position had made more than $1 million.

“Once you have made the money a lot of those guys made, I mean what is the difference. I sat in the locker room one time and listened to Payne Stewart say ‘when is enough enough.’ You make good money, you fly privately, you do all this stuff,” Kamm said. “I think the (PGA) guys got a raw deal. We are not going to know what is going to happen with this PIF (Public Investment Fund) from Saudia Arabia people for a few months now that Congress is looking at it and whether the PGA Tour stays as a 501©, where they can still be tax-exempt and they can give money to the charities like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and all those things that make so much money when the PGA Tour comes to town for charity.

“We will see how all that plays out, but I was not a proponent of that LIV Tour at all.”

***

Kamm played during an era when Jack Nicklaus was winding down his career and Woods was arriving on the scene.

Much like the whole LeBron James and Michael Jordan argument, the same goes for Nicklaus and Woods.

Which one is the greatest? Nicklaus has won a record 18 majors. Woods is tied with Sam Snead with 82 PGA Tour victories.

“They are similar. Just like the LeBron, Michael Jordan thing,” said Kamm, who was parred with Nicklaus at the final round of the PGA Championship in 1995. “The people that grew up in this era think that LeBron is better, the people that grew up in the Michael Jordan era are going to tell you that Michael Jordan is better. It is the same thing with those two in golf.

“Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, they are both the greatest. Nicklaus has more majors and that is kind of how a lot of people look at your career, who has the most majors and that is the record and Jack Nicklaus has that. In my era Jack Nicklaus is the greatest, but then Tiger Woods has got the most amount of wins on the PGA Tour with 82 when he tied Sam Snead.

“They are both absolutely great,” added Kamm, who sides with Nicklaus, who was from his era, but he understands the impact Woods had on the game as well.

“He was my hero growing up so Jack Nicklaus was absolutely my idol and I think he is the greatest player that ever played the game. He did it so much for golf,” Kamm said. “You have seen Tiger since he got injured in the last 10 years how he has changed from being so focused like ‘I am going to beat everybody and I am not going to give anybody an edge’ to being friends with the young kids and realizing what he had done and where he is in golf now.

“He may never play competitive golf again, you don’t really know, but you realize what he has done and the players realize what they he has done for them and the amount of money they are playing for.”

***

It isn’t just the money that has changed in golf.

“The golf ball has changed so much from playing at that period of time. In the early ‘90s when I got my PGA Tour card guys hit the ball, 265 yards was a good drive,” Kamm said. “Now 300 yards is a normal drive. That is how the golf ball has changed the game. It is 30 to 40 yards further than you hit the ball back when we played.

“It really changed the way you play golf. A lot of people would try to curve the ball left to right or right to left, and the Tour balata ball would curve a lot. These balls they play now, they don’t curve as much. If you try to hit a big slice or big hook, you can’t do it as much as you could before and you are not going to hit it as far off line, the ball goes straighter.”

As the old phrase goes, today’s kids just don’t understand.

“At practice one time I brought out a persimmon driver with a balata ball that I played with,” said Kamm, an All-American at Florida State, who is entering his 13th season as head coach of the King golf teams. “I had these guys hit it and they hit it so low because you don’t have to try to hit it in the air with the ball now. They are like ‘Coach, you really played with this.’ I said ‘everybody played with this, oh my god’.

“It is a different game.”