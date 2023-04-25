MARION, Va. – The Poku brothers from Virginia High recently attained a lifetime goal by signing to play college soccer at King University.

A more immediate goal was reached Tuesday night at Oak Point Elementary.

Behind two scores from Patrick Poku, the VHS Bearcats downed the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes 2-0 in a showdown for first place in the Southwest District.

Prince Poku, who delivered his usual stellar performance as a midfielder, said getting the college decision out of the way provides extra motivational fuel.

“Knowing where we will be going next year takes the pressure off,” Prince said. “We can just focus on the season and hopefully help our team make the state tournament. This is our last season, and we want to make the best of it.”

Relying on his sprinter’s speed, Patrick scored both of his goals Tuesday in the first half to push his season total to 14. The Bearcats (7-0-1) held on from there in a match that turned testy and physical in the second half.

“We have a lot of skill and confidence on this team and that helps us to connect passes and play our positions better,” VHS coach Kevin Wright said. “In this match, we kind of showed that.”

Poku connected on his first goal with a blast from the side of the field at the 11:03 mark. His second score came on a penalty kick that was created by 6-foot-4 basketball standout Aquemini Martin.

Marion (5-2-1, 3-1) began the game without three starters due to injuries. With just under 30 minutes left in the match, the Scarlet Hurricanes lost another regular to a red card.

“This was a good matchup and we played a good game, but we didn’t necessarily get to play the way wanted,” said Marion coach Brock Hanna, a former standout athlete for the Scarlet Hurricanes. “We’ve had to move several players around due to the injuries and our attack was a little sluggish because we put a little more emphasis on defense. Our young guys were able to gain experience, and they did a great job. Our injured starters will be back by the next time we see Virginia High.”

Junior athlete Parker Wolfe defended Patrick Poku in the first half. Both teams failed to take advantage of offensive opportunities over the final 40 minutes.

“It was definitely a hard-fought game, but I was glad that we took care of business,” Wright said. “We’re playing well this year and opposing teams want to give us their best shot.”

Freshman keeper Elija Jackson recorded the shutout for VHS.

Junior Isaac Roberson leads Marion with nine goals and six assists, while senior co-captain Garrett Dimit has five goals and four assists and senior co-captain Parker Henson has added two goals and seven assists

How long have the Poku brothers dreamed of competing at the collegiate level?

“Since we were kids,” Prince said. “It’s huge to reach that.”

GIRLS

Virginia High 3, Marion 0

VHS senior Aly Wright had a unique introduction to soccer.

“My first year of playing was in my freshman year. I had never even touched a soccer ball before that,” Wright said.

Why did Wright pick up the sport?

“I was riding to track practice one day with Maria Wilson, who played on the soccer team,” Wright said. “Maria just convinced me to go to soccer practice with her instead of track. I just fell in love with soccer after that.”

After starting all four seasons for the VHS soccer team, Wright recently made a verbal commitment to continue her soccer journey at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky.

“Over the summer and at the beginning of this year, I decided that my life has revolved around sports and I’m not ready to give that up yet,” said Wright, who was also a leader in basketball. “I remember that I tried out to be a goal keeper four years ago, but I wanted to be able to run. Things just went from there, but I definitely didn’t think it would lead to all this.”

Wright scored once Tuesday, while senior Myra Kariuki and junior Mary Katherine Wilson supplied the other goals.

Graham leads the SWD with three wins, while VHS (4-4-2) has a win and two ties. The Bearcats face Graham next week.

“The district is wide-open,” VHS coach Justin Hayden said. “We were able to work on some stuff today and I was pleased overall.”