KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The short track motorsports drama is fueled by families, courage and ambition.

Consider the Hot Rod Racing team from the community of Sassafras in Eastern Kentucky.

For the past three years, the Brown family has made countless treks into Northeast Tennessee for karting events.

One regular destination is Kingsport Miniway, a popular training ground for karting and Bandolero competitors located adjacent to Kingsport Speedway.

“It takes us about one hour and 45 minutes to reach the track, but we love it,” said David Brown, who son and daughter compete in karting.

In a sport that features an increasing number of big-bucks operations with corporate connections and fancy race shops, the Browns are dedicated and resourceful.

“We’re old-school,” Brown said. “Instead of a garage, we have parts, pieces and karts out in the yard and gravel.”

It’s a formula that works for 10-year-old Cooper and his seven-year-old sister Abby.

Cooper has already earned six wins and is eager to make the jump from the entry-level Predator class to the faster Clone division, where engines can be modified.

“I like speed and tight racing, and Kingsport is a good track to learn, “said Cooper, who gains inspiration from NASCAR Cup Series title contender Kyle Larson.

The first taste of speed for Cooper came in 2016 with the Power Wheel class at Mountain Motorsports Park, a dirt track in rural Isom, Kentucky.

Cooper’s battery-powered ride was designed like a dirt Late Model car.

“That was cool. I’ve come a long way since then and learned a lot,” Cooper said.

From pre-race preparations to post-race breakdowns, David serves as the mentor and crew chief for his kids.

David was a former competitor in the 4-cylinder class at Mountain Motorsports Park.

“My kids grew up around racing,” said David, who works for a fuel supply company. “When I stopped competing, my kids expressed an interest in getting on the track. We moved into karting in 2021 and things have been busy ever since.”

The Hot Rod team has also made stops at tracks such as Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Kentucky, Ashway Speedway in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, and Godspeed Raceway in Dandridge, Tennessee.

Emotions and nerves can run high at karting tracks, especially among parents.

“Most of the time at Kingsport, there are at least five karts in every class and it’s extremely competitive. But after the first year of watching the kids, I got used to it and pressure is not that big of a deal now,” David said.

On a recent-sunbaked Saturday afternoon in Kingsport, David and his wife Nicole were on high alert as three-year-old Carson zipped around the track in the kid-friendly JuiceBox division.

Moments earlier, Cooper and Abby actually battled against each other.

“That was fun,” Abby said. “My brother passed me with four laps to go, but I usually beat him. I look forward to this every week and I just want to keep on getting faster and better.

According to David, Abby and Cooper bring different approaches to the sport.

“Cooper is always calm and he focuses on running consistent laps,” David said. “Abby is wide-open as soon as she gets on the track. My wife and I knew that Abby was going to be a handful after she won 15 races in her first season.”

Now that both of his kids have established a comfort zone with speed and racing in traffic, David is looking to take Hot Rod Racing to the next level.

“That’s the plan,” David said. “Cooper is already started to transition up to the Clone class, where he will have a bunch more horsepower.

According to David, the top cars in the Predator can go fast as 52 mph.

“We would like to eventually get into the Bandolero division at the Summer Shootout Series in Charlotte,” David said.

For now, David said he’s content to be in the developmental stage with his Kentucky road warriors.

“The sport is growing and it seems like every family or team has 4-5 karts now,” David said. “We’ve got three karts and the kids are loving their weekends are different tracks.

“That’s the most important thing at this stage.”

Pit Stops: Kingsport Speedway and Miniway regular T.J. Moon won the Outlaw division race in Tuesday’s Summer Series program at Charlotte Motor Speedway...Knoxville’s Chad Finchum made his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season last Saturday in New Hampshire with the MBM Motorsports team. After qualifying in the No. 34 spot, the former Kingsport Speedway track champion advanced several positons over the first 45 laps before his car experienced mechanical issues after the second stage break. Finchum finished 35th.