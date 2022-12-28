Keene eye leads Lebanon past Pioneers

Carey Keene hit a shot in the lane to break a tie with eight seconds left to lift Lebanon to a 58-55 non-district home victory over Fort Chiswell.

Keene led Lebanon (5-4) with 24 points, while Morgan Varney added 22.

Fort Chiswell, which canned nine 3s to none for Lebanon, was paced by Blair Jackson with 26 points and 13 by Carmen Brown.

Providence Academy 66, Sullivan East 57

Kinley Painter and Addie Wilhoit combined for 52 points in Providence’s non-conference home win over the Patriots.

Painer scored 28 points and Wilhoit had 24 for Providence.

Jenna Hare hit four 3s to finish with 24 points for Sullivan East (5-12).

North Bullitt (Ky.) 49, Tennessee High 37

Janell Tabor pulled down 20 rebounds in the Vikings’ loss to North Bullitt (Ky.) at the Sunshine Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Emily Thorpe canned five 3s to finish with 20 points for North Bullitt. Ashlee Blair added 12 in the win.

Tennessee High was led in scoring by Kendall Cross with seven points. Anna Kate Kinch, Keeyanah Foote and Tabor had six points each for the Vikings, who were just 5-for-20 from the free throw line.

Lord Botetourt 58, Abingdon 36

Taylor Orange and Ainsley Anderson scored 15 points each in Lord Botetourt’s road win over the Falcons.

Madilyn Winkerton added 18 points for the Cavaliers.

Abingdon was paced by Cadence Waters with 14 points.

BOYS

West Ridge 72, Knox Carter 69

Avery Horne led five West Ridge scorers in double figures with 19 points to lead the Wolves to the Knox Carter Christmas Tournament championship game with a win over the host school.

Wade Witcher added 13 points, Dawson Arnold had 11 and Trey Frazier and Will Harris had 10 apiece.

Knox Carter, which canned eight 3s and scored 32 fourth quarter points, was led by Zane Brown, who had four 3s and 18 points. Gage Hutchinson had 15 and Nick Ellis tallied 13.

West Ridge is slated to play Knox Karns on Thursday for the tourney championship.

Drew Poyal connected on four of Auburn’s nine 3s to finish with 16 points and Sam Duncan added 15 as Auburn surprised the Falcons.

Nick Millirons added nine points for the Eagles. Duncan had a trio of 3s in the win.

Abingdon was led by Dayton Osborne with 17 points and six rebounds, 15 points and 11 boards by Evan Ramsey and 10 points and seven boards by Reece Ketron.

Wise County Central 51, J.I. Burton 47

Chance Boggs hit four 3s to finish with 18 points and Ethan Collins added 19 to lead the Warriors past the Raiders in the Powell County National Bank Holiday Classic at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Maxwell Gilliam paced the Raiders with 23 points. Noa Godsey added nine in the loss.

Virginia High 82, Chilhowie 49

Dante Worley scored 20 points and Ethan Carpenter finished with 19 points, including four of the Bearcats’ 12 3s in a PVNB Holiday Classic win over the Warriors.

Jasper Cheers, who hit three 3s, and Keshawn Smith added nine points each for the Bearcats.

Chilhowie was paced by Isaac Booth with 12 points and 10 each from Aiden Bartuski and Seth Thomas.

Honaker 57, Ridgeview 54

Caden Boyd scored 14 points and Parker Bandy added 12 to lead Honaker past Ridgeview in the PVNB Holiday Classic at UVa Wise.

Taylon Hart added 10 points for the Tigers.

Chantz Robinette led all scorers for Ridgeview with 19 points.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS

Ridgeview 78, Eastside 66

The trio of Chantz Robinette (23 points, three steals), Terran Owens (21 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Cannon Hill (17 points, 10 rebounds) were clutch as the Wolfpack won a Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic first-round game.

Eli McCoy’s 23-point, eight-rebound showing led Eastside.

George Wythe 66, Pulaski County 58

Reed Kirtner led George Wythe’s balanced attack with 18 points as the Maroons opened the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell with a win.

Ty Campbell’s 17 points and Treyvon Rainey’s 12 points also helped GW remain unbeaten.

The Maroons defeated Tazewell 78-29 in a semifinal game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs advanced with a 61-45 victory over host Fort Chiswell on Tuesday.