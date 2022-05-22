 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Grimm gives up one run in 2 I.P. for A's

  • Updated
  • 0
grimm

Justin Grimm

 The Associated Press

Justin Grimm’s outing on Sunday for the Oakland Athletics began with him allowing a home run to Mike Trout. It ended with the Virginia High graduate striking out Mike Trout.

The veteran reliever’s tangles with the Los Angeles Angels superstar slugger highlighted his 14th appearance of the season for the A’s.

Trout deposited a pitch from Grimm over the left-field fence to start the seventh inning, but it was the only hit Grimm allowed over his two innings of work.

He walked a batter, hit a batter, yielded two hits and ended his day by whiffing Trout on a 2-2 pitch.

Grimm has a 3.60 ERA.

