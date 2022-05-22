Justin Grimm gives up one run in 2 I.P. for A's

Justin Grimm’s outing on Sunday for the Oakland Athletics began with him allowing a home run to Mike Trout. It ended with the Virginia High graduate striking out Mike Trout.
The veteran reliever’s tangles with the Los Angeles Angels superstar slugger highlighted his 14th appearance of the season for the A’s.
Trout deposited a pitch from Grimm over the left-field fence to start the seventh inning, but it was the only hit Grimm allowed over his two innings of work.
He walked a batter, hit a batter, yielded two hits and ended his day by whiffing Trout on a 2-2 pitch.
Grimm has a 3.60 ERA.