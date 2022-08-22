JORDAN STOUT WATCH: Stout's kicking numbers continue to impress

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jordan Stout kicked the ball even better in his second NFL preseason game than he did in his debut.

The former Honaker High School star boomed three punts and four kickoffs, while also scoring his first point as a professional as the Baltimore Ravens recorded a 24-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night.

Stout averaged 51.3 yards on his punts, two of which pinned the Cardinals inside their own 5-yard line.

The rookie’s kickoffs came in at a 65.3-yard average.

His first point with the Ravens came with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter after Raleigh Webb (The Citadel) caught a touchdown pass from Anthony Brown

Webb was actually issued the same digits as Stout – No. 11 – and the graphic on FOX’s national broadcast proclaimed “Jordan Stout Touchdown.”

Stout didn’t get six points, but he did expand Baltimore’s lead from 23-3 to 24-3 by collecting the extra point.

Nick Moore had the snap and All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker was the holder.

Stout had actually held for Tucker’s previous two PATs and also when the veteran knocked in a 29-yard first-quarter field goal.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State, Stout improved from the 47.8-yard punt average and 64.8-yard kickoff average he had posted in Baltimore’s 23-10 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 11.

Speaking of impressive numbers, the Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina) caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.