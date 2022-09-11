 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns
top story

Jordan Stout (Honaker) has had some Welcome to the NFL moments already. The ultimate one comes today when he makes his pro debut

Jordan Stout has already had a few of those “Welcome to the NFL” experiences, the times when the realization sinks in for a rookie that he has reached the game’s highest level and is now co-workers with the best of the best.

The first such epiphany occurred a couple of months ago on one of his initial days as a pro when he paused for a moment on the practice field, glanced around and saw MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson unleashing perfect spirals and Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker splitting the uprights from long range.

Then there was that team dinner on the eve of a preseason game at Arizona when he had to stand up and sing in front of his teammates, a rite of passage for any newcomer as they are initiated into the tight-knit fraternity that is a NFL locker room.

The biggest moment of them all occurs today, however, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the Honaker High School graduate officially makes his NFL debut by starting at punter for the Baltimore Ravens in their season-opener against the New York Jets.

That will be him in the No. 11 purple jersey booting the ball long distances as is his specialty. He also secured the job as the team’s holder when Tucker attempts extra points and field goals.

“ I will be focused and ready to go punt the ball accurately and far,” Stout said. “It’s been a lifelong dream to play professionally. And through each step of the way I have had my closest friends and family’s support.”

It’s only fitting then that his parents, Rodney and Shelley, will be among those 80,000 or so fans in the stands today for the 1 p.m. contest.

“ We know how hard he has worked and continues to work to make this dream a reality,” Shelley Stout said. “It all seems surreal at this point.”

Jordan Stout’s journey has been well-chronicled, the erstwhile soccer star coaxed into giving football a shot as a sophomore at Honaker and transforming himself into an all-state kicker.

“ I knew Jordan was special when I began seeing the drive and determination he had in him,” said Hartley Hilton, his Honaker teammate. “Every day after practice he kicked for hours, every weekend he was working hard. During practice, I began seeing him kick the football much higher and farther than I had ever seen. Punting, field goals, kickoff – it didn’t matter he was booming the ball. Practice led into games and he never looked back from there.”

Transferring to Penn State after starting his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, Stout established several program records and gained notoriety with the Nittany Lions as he handled punts, field goals, extra points and kickoffs.

The Ravens thought so highly of Stout they selected him in the fourth round (130th overall) during April’s NFL Draft. That was the highest a punter had been picked in a decade.

He punted four times for a 47.8-yard average in his first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans and 10 days later, averaged 51.3 yards on three boots against Arizona.

“ I have become much more consistent and I am feeling better than ever about myself,” Stout said.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave Stout a high-five after one of those well-placed punts against the Cardinals.

“ Coach has been great,” Stout said. “He has given me nothing but positive feedback thus far, which is a good sign.”

Has there been a major change in his approach?

“ There are really no differences,” Stout said. “I treat it the same. The only difference is that we’re using a better ball [in the NFL].”

He has some valuable mentors in Tucker and Sam Koch, Baltimore’s former punter who retired in May after 16 seasons with the Ravens. He remained on the staff as an assistant coach.

“ Jordan has some big shoes to fill. Sam Koch was one of the best punters in the league in terms of pinning opponents deep in their own territory. He was also one of the game’s most accomplished holders,” said Tony Lombardi, who covers the Ravens for RussellStreetReport.com. “So far through training camp and the preseason, Jordan has been flawless as the holder and outstanding as the punter. The Ravens place a lot of value on special teams. The preseason sneak peek of Jordan has left fans with a large degree of comfort that Sam has passed the baton to the right man.”

Stout has got a firm grasp on holding for Tucker, who has scored 1,360 career points and holds the NFL record for longest field goal at 66 yards.

“ A key to being a good holder is repetition,” Stout said. “The more reps you get at something the better you get at it and over the past months I have gotten much better with the help of Sam Koch and Justin Tucker.”

With his powerful leg and outgoing personality, Stout has all the makings of a fan favorite.

“ Stout should be among the NFL’s best for many years to come. That’s the expectation,” Lombardi said. “And when the Ravens win their next Super Bowl, I feel confident that Jordan will be a ring recipient and that a local brew pub will name a stout in his honor.”

Stout should take a moment today to drink in the atmosphere of his NFL debut today.

Welcome to the NFL.

“ Watching a former teammate and a great friend playing for the Baltimore Ravens on Sundays will be unreal to witness,” Hilton said. “Not many guys from Southwest Virginia make it where he’s made it. … I know he has what it takes to be one of the best in the NFL.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

