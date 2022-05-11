Jones plays big as Bearcats stay in SWD race

WARDELL, Va. – Brody Jones embarked on a project last summer and the results continue to show.

The 6-foot-4 junior displayed his still developing baseball talents Tuesday as the Virginia High Bearcats edged the Richlands Blue Tornado 9-7 in an eight-inning Southwest District thriller at Southwest Virginia Community College.

What sort of plan did Jones and his father, Collin, follow in the off-season?

“We would go to any baseball field that was available,” Jones said. “Dad would pitch to me and catch for me. We put in a lot of hours.”

Fans around far Southwest Virginia know Jones as the quarterback for the VHS football team, and several of those same skills have carried over to baseball.

On Tuesday, Jones earned the win on the mound, made another highlight reel running catch in center field and delivered the crucial two-run single in the eighth inning.

And this is a rare success story that doesn’t involve a heavy dose of travel ball.

“I haven’t played on a travel team since I was 12,” Jones said. “It’s been just me and my father over the summer. It’s really pretty neat.”

Collin Jones was basketball standout at John Battle but did not play baseball.

Both VHS (5-2, 7-11) and Richlands (3-3, 9-9) faced a must-win situation Tuesday in terms of staying alive for a SWD regular season title behind Tazewell.

On a night that Richlands honored seven seniors, the Bearcats took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and collected nine hits off two Richlands pitchers.

“It’s been roller coaster year with our young guys and this was a roller coaster game,” VHS coach Mark Daniels said. “Richlands won on our home field earlier this season, and we just found a way to get the job done tonight.”

Senior Ty Weaver led VHS with three singles, while junior Michel Roe added a line single and double. Senior Isaac Berry supplied a two-run single and pitched into the sixth inning.

The Blue Tornado had the winning run on third base with one out in the seventh inning when Jones struck out the No. 4 and 5 batters in the lineup.

“That was a good game, and we just came up a little short,” Richlands coach Aaron Buchanan said.

Leadoff batter Drew Simmons led Richlands with two doubles and a two-run inside the park homer in the seventh inning to create the 7-7 tie.

Dylan Brown and Jake Gillespie added two singles apiece for a Richlands team that is hitting well over .300. Simmons is the pacesetter with a .480 average.

Big sophomore right-hander Ben Hale recorded 10 strikeouts for Richlands before his bother Cory relieved him in the sixth inning.

“We’ve swung the bats exceptionally well and made a lot of progress overall since last year,” Buchanan said.

Few players in Southwest Virginia have made more progress than Jones.

“Brody hasn’t competed on the travel ball circuit, but he’s on the radar now and a lot of major colleges such as Auburn have expressed interest,” Daniels said. “Brody is a tremendous young man who works hard in football and baseball. His future in baseball is very bright.”

It’s always been the goal.

Jones plans to his father-son project this summer while mixing on some showcase camps.

“It’s going to be a fun summer,” said Jones, who is also devoted to the weight room. “My goal is to play baseball at the highest level possible, and I will do anything it takes to get there.”