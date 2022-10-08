Jones leads Bearcats to fifth straight win

BRISTOL, Va. – The senior football season for Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones began with a loss to Tazewell.

Life has been dreamy for Jones ever since.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Division I prospect starred on offense and defense Friday as the VHS Bearcats rolled to a 49-13 win over the Honaker Tigers on homecoming.

It was the fifth straight victory for VHS and the Bearcats ended the suspense early with a 42-point explosion in the first half.

“Losing that first game hurt, but it gave us all more motivation,” Jones said.

Motivation was not a problem for Jones Friday, as he passed for 200 yards in just two quarters of work at quarterback.

“We’re trying to play better with each week and spread the ball around more,” Jones said. “I like throwing the ball and just watching my guys take off, but I don’t mind running.”

Jones rushed for 30 yards four carries, while sophomores Alijah Burks and Logan Slagle accounted for 52 yards each.

Senior Conner Davidson, who helped open big plays with his blocking, added two scores for VHS.

“If you give Conner the ball, something good is going to happen,” Jones said.

Jones said his current list of current college suitors feature Virginia Tech and Old Dominion. Most coaches want to use Jones at outside linebacker, but he said that he could play quarterback if needed.

“I wouldn’t turn anything down,” said Jones, who compiled 10 tackles.

Honaker coach Todd Tiller was impressed with the skill-set of Jones.

“I’d put him up with about anybody around here,” Tiller said. “We came into the game keying on Jones, but he made play happen with his arm.”

Dante Worley started the fun for VHS at the 8:57 mark of the first quarter with a 30-yard interception return.

Jones then displayed his arm strength and accuracy with scoring connections to Worley, Keshawn Smith, Patrick Poku and another connection to Smith.

Davidson capped the first half for the Bearcats with a 13-yard blast up the middle.

The Bearcats rushed for 151 yards in the first half behind the work of linemen such as sophomore Jaden King.

What clicked for the Bearcats?

“A little bit of everything,” VHS coach Derrick Patterson said. “We were trying to spread the ball around as much as we could and our line played well.”

Patterson said his team has been adding touches each week.

“We’re getting better,” Patterson said. “You never want to peak early and you want to stay healthy.”

Patterson described Jones in one word.

“Phenomenal,” Patterson said. “You can’t say enough about good things about him, from his work ethic to his approach, intelligence and leadership. Brody is the total package and some college is going to really get a special kid.”

The Tigers (3-3) were held to 32 total yards in the first half, with Jones and Worley collecting interceptions.

Honaker finished with 29 yards rushing and 125 passing.

“It was a very frustrating night,” said Tiller, who relies on just six seniors. “Virginia High is a very talented and well-coached team. We had opportunities a couple times early and we did a good job stopping the run for most of the first half, but Jones is special.”

Honaker running back Aidan Lowe was coming off a record-setting performance of 341 yards and five touchdowns against Chilhowie. Lowe managed just 14 yards on four carries Friday, but 6-4 sophomore quarterback Peyton Musick passed for 125 yards. Parker Bandy was the top target for Musick.

“After that game last week, we knew teams were going to key in on Aidan so we tried the get the passing game going,” Tiller said.

With each win and headline-grabbing performance, Jones becomes a bigger target for opposing teams.

“I don’t care about that,” Jones said. “I’m just having fun.”

Honaker 0 0 0 13-13

Virginia High 14 28 0 7-49

Scoring Summary

VHS – Worley 30 interception return (Poku kick)

VHS – Worley 19 pass from Jones (Poku kick)

VHS – Smith 5 pass from Jones (Poku kick)

VHS – Poku 33 pass from Jones (Poku kick)

VHS – Smith 42 pass from Jones (Poku kick)

VHS – Davidson 13 run (Poku kick)

H – Lowe 13 pass from Musick (Marsh kick)

VHS – Davidson 72 kickoff return (Poku kick)

H – Bandy 4 pass from Musick (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: H 9, VHS 12; Rushes-Yards: H 29, VHS 165; Passing Yards: H 125, VHS 200; Comp-Att.-Int.: H 14-28-2, VHS 10-17-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 1-0, VHS 0-0; Penalties-Yards: H 4-30, VHS 7-50; Punts-Average: H 4-34, VHS 2-22