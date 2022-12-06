 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jones is bound for Blacksburg

Brody Jones

Virginia High senior Brody Jones has committed to continue his education and football career at Virginia Tech.

 Emily Ball, Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — The 2022 football season ended in pain for Brody Jones. Following a big decision late Monday night, the Virginia High senior now has reason to feel joy.

During a Tuesday afternoon interview, Jones offered insight into his verbal commitment to play at Virginia Tech.

“I decided on Tech because not many athletes get the chance at a Power 5 school,” Jones said.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Jones attracted interest from a variety of major colleges for his unique skill set as a quarterback and outside linebacker.

Jones passed for 20 scores and ran for six this past season as the Bearcats posted a 9-3 record. With his blend of mobility, size and strength, Jones attracted the most interest as an outside linebacker.

“I want to say that will be playing linebacker in college, but I can’t promise anything,” Jones said.

For the past few weeks, Jones has been in rehab mode after breaking the fibula in his right leg just 25 seconds in the first round Region 2D playoff game against Lee High.

Jones actually underwent surgery before the Bearcats rallied for a 37-20 victory. The VHS players and coaches dedicated that win to Jones.

“My leg is doing great,” Jones said. “I’m already in the gym starting to walk on it, and I’m getting ready to start work in the pool.”

Jones has also attracted major college interest in baseball, where he splits time as a pitcher and center fielder.

“I will be back in time for baseball season this spring,” Jones

For now, Jones plans to keep grinding on his path to Blacksburg and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

“It just felt like home when I visited Virginia Tech at the beginning of this process,” Jones said.

“I’m relieved and excited to know where I’m going. This is a once in a lifetime chance, and it’s a nice feeling.”

