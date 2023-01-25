Jones hits pool for Bearcats

Brody Jones had been spending many hours in the Margaret H. St. John swimming pool at Virginia High rehabilitating the fibula in his right leg that was broken in a VHSL Region 2D playoff football game against the Lee High Generals on Nov. 12.

During one such session shortly after getting good news about the progress of his return from injury, VHS swimming and diving coach Woody Van Nostrand struck up a conversation with Jones.

“We talked about swimming and events I thought he might be competitive in,” Van Nostrand said. “He was open to giving it a shot.”

Jones is always up to a challenge.

“I was definitely missing competing,” Jones said. “So I decided to join the team.”

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior got a crash course in the finer points of the sport prior to his debut in the pool with the Bearcats on Jan. 19 during a five-team meet.

“The first time I jumped off the block was the day before the meet,” Jones said. “I still can’t do a flip turn, but I’m working on it. … It was a lot more fun than I thought it would be.”

Jones made a splash with first-place finishes in both events in which he competed.

He joined Carter Kerr, Coleman Austin and Adam Harosky on the 200 medley relay team, which clocked in with a triumphant time of 2:02.86.

Jones touched the wall in 26.42 seconds to prevail in the 50 freestyle, edging Patrick Henry’s Hunter Wright (26.77) in the race.

“I was a little nervous,” Jones said. “I had butterflies just like I normally get before a competition.”

Jones joins a team that is one of Southwest Virginia’s best and the Bearcats should add more points to their team total with the addition of Jones.

“Brody is a very athletic individual and he has excelled in several sports at VHS,” Van Nostrand said. “He is a hard worker and focused on doing well.”

Virginia High’s boys swam to a third-place finish at last year’s VHSL Class 1/2 state meet.

“This year’s [girls and boys] teams are doing very well with a mix of new and old,” Van Nostrand said. “It has been exciting to watch them compete from the beginning of the year till now. Some had never participated in a meet or on a team before and to see the improvement is exciting. I am excited and optimistic to see how we will compete at district and region. Our region has traditionally been very well-represented at the state meet with high team finishes and I expect the same this year.”

Jones plans on playing baseball this spring for the Bearcats where he throws the ball hard and hits it even harder.

Then he’ll be off to continue his career on the gridiron with Virginia Tech as he currently projects as a linebacker for the Hokies.

He took a visit to the Blacksburg campus this past weekend.

For now, he’s enjoying being a swimming rookie.

The Bearcats have a home meet tonight.

“I hope swimming will help get me stronger and faster for football,” Jones said. “My leg is doing great. Not sure if I’m 100 percent, but getting there.”