Jones can only watch as Virginia High season ends

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – A career-ending loss is always tough to endure for a senior.

For Virginia High’s Brody Jones, the disheartening defeat was even more agonizing.

Wearing a black VHS hoodie and a wool toboggan while leaning on crutches as he lingered outside the visiting locker room, he was among the most disappointed of the Bearcats after they dropped a 42-0 decision to the Ridgeview Wolfpack in the Region 2D football semifinals.

Jones was relegated to the role of spectator after breaking the fibula in his right leg 25 seconds into a first-round win over Lee High seven days prior. He watched Saturday afternoon’s game from the press box, even joining Kris Mangrum and Skyler Doyle on the Bearcat Sports Network internet radio broadcast.

It wasn’t easy to watch as his teammates played on without him.

“It makes it worse not being able to play,” Jones said. “Literally nothing was in my control and that was hard.”

A NCAA Division I prospect, Jones had thrown 20 touchdown passes, rushed for six more and been a force at linebacker prior to his injury.

He underwent surgery last Saturday night shortly after being stretchered from the field at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.

There was some good news after he went under the knife.

“I’ll recover 100 percent,” Jones said. “The doctors said in nine weeks I should be walking and fine with no boot or anything.”

Still, the ending of a special season will sting for a while.

Virginia High (9-3) won its first postseason game since 2013 and the nine wins were the most for the program in 25 years.

This was a team that finished 1-9 during the 2019 season.

“I never thought we would be here when I was a freshman,” said VHS senior Conner Davidson. “It’s been the best time of my life.”

On a day when little went right for Virginia High, Davidson rushed for a team-high 44 yards on eight carries and also caught three passes for 16 yards.

As usual, the 5-foot-7, 155-pound Davidson was fearless.

“That’s all you can do,” he said. “Keep fighting.”

In total, the VHS roster featured 10 seniors: Jones, Davidson, Patrick Poku, Prince Poku, Dante Worley, Levi McMurray, Elwood Parks, Max Murph, Nick Alaniz and Larry Vallejo.

“They did a phenomenal job. They were unselfish, worked hard,” said Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson. “They are a big part of this program and we’re definitely going to miss those guys.”

While the season didn’t end in storybook fashion, Jones could take some solace in his team’s accomplishments.

“It does make me feel good that we improved every year,” Jones said.