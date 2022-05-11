Johnson pitches Patriots past Tennessee High

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – The stakes were high, but Sullivan East freshman pitcher Zach Johnson looked more like a senior Tuesday evening at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, recorded a complete-game victory against top-seeded Tennessee High in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-3A baseball tournament.

The 7-4 win secured the second-seeded Patriots (21-7) their first regional berth since 2010 and a spot in the championship game Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tennessee High (22-8) will take on the Unicoi County in the losers’ bracket final on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils eliminated Elizabethton with a 9-5 win in Tuesday’s nightcap.

The 14-year-old Johnson got some pregame advice from his grandfather Steve Warden, a former Sullivan East ace and sixth-round draft pick of the New York Mets in 1970. Warden reminded him that he was pitching in a big ballpark and to keep the ball down and throw strikes.

Sure enough, Johnson walked only one and hit a batter while striking out eight. He gave up seven hits.

The walk and hit-batsman helped fuel a three-run second inning that gave the Vikings a 3-2 lead. But Johnson regrouped, allowing a run in the fourth that tied the score, 4-4, before retiring nine of the final 11 batters he faced.

“Sometimes I got a little mad at myself that second inning whenever I couldn’t locate,” Johnson said. “I tried to stay calm and keep throwing strikes. … It feels good. I’m new to it but it’s just nice to help the team out a little bit. And they backed me up in the field all day.”

Tennessee High didn’t face Johnson while winning two of three regular-season meetings.

“Outside of Tyson (Mitchell) pitching against ‘em early in the year we’ve had trouble getting ‘em out,” East coach Mike Breuninger said. “And Zach’s a freshman, but Zach’s come a long way. We thought about who to pitch and they’d hit everybody else. So we said, ‘We’re gonna throw Zach. Zach hasn’t pitched against ‘em.’

“One of my assistant coaches, either Coach Jones or Coach Taylor, said early in the year, ‘You know, Zach Johnson might be somebody that people don’t look at during the year, but come tournament time, he might make a difference.’ He made a big difference. He pitched great.”

Lucas Eaton delivered a two-run, two-out single for the Patriots in the first inning. A two-run double from Adyn Patlin and an RBI single from ensuing batter Garrett Embree gave the Vikings a 3-2 lead in the second.

East took a 4-3 lead in the fourth thanks, in part, to a walk, a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly from Peyton Miller that scored Jonathan Beach.

Tennessee High tied in the fourth when Gregory Harris led off with a single, stole second and scored on Patlin’s sacrifice fly.

Beach’s two-run double gave East a 6-4 lead in the fifth and Miller followed with an RBI single.

“The whole team played well,” Breuninger said. “I’ve coached teams that were fun but weren’t too good and I’ve coached teams that were good that didn’t have much fun. This team is both. This team has a lot of fun and they’re good.

“On paper they might not be the most talented team, but they give a hundred percent every game. In baseball, that’s hard to do when you play 30 games. But they come out every game and they have fun and give it their all. What more could a coach ask for.”

Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts anticipated facing Dylan Bartley. Roberts was quick to credit Johnson, who struck out three-hole hitter Brayden Blevins with a fastball to end it.

“That’s the first time we’d seen him,” Roberts said. “Somebody said he was a freshman. What composure in the moment. Credit him. He set the tone. Their defense played well behind him and he had the composure of a senior.”

Alex Green pitched a complete game for Unicoi County. Brayden Hendrickson and Chris Chavez had back-to-back, two-run singles for the Blue Devils during a five-run second.