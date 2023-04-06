Pickett Johnson had three goals and two assists to lead Abingdon to a 6-0 Mountain 7 District boys soccer victory over Union on a rainy and cold Friday night.

Mason Sollien, Tyler Rogers and Isaac Robins scored a goal apiece for the Falcons. Caleb Denton, Elliott Waters, Robins and Sollien had assists in the win.

Dennin Jenkins was perfect in goal for Abingdon. Late Thursday Baseball Richlands 7, Honaker 5

Ethan Roberts had two hits, including a triple, and Dylan Brown doubled, singled and drove in three runs in Richlands’ 7-5 opening game win over Honaker on Thursday.

Dalton Altizer drove in two runs and C.J. Earls doubled and drove in a run for the Blues. Connor Musick paced Honaker with two doubles and two RBIs. Matthew Nunley also had two hits.

Honaker 6, Richlands 4

Jake Hilton doubled, singled, drove in two runs and earned the save on the mound in the Tigers’ second game win over the Blue Tornado.

Logan Boyd and Eli McGlothlin had two hits and two RBIs, while Connor Musick picked up the win on the mound and also scored two runs for the Tigers.

Dylan Brown, Parker Lowe and Riley Perkins had hits for Richlands. Brown also swiped four stolen bases.

SOFTBALL

Gate City 3,

John Battle 0

Ada Gillenwater allowed just two hits as the Blue Devils managed just three hits of their own, but that was enough for the Mountain 7 District home win over the Trojans.

Eden Wallace had a hit for John Battle. Jordan Roulett-Wheeler pitched well, allowing just three hits in the loss.

Elizabethton 10, Sullivan East 3 Lela Byrd homered, doubled, drove in four runs and allowed just two hits in leading the Cyclones to an Upper Lakes Conference home win over the Patriots.

Kenidy Harris had three hits, including a double and two runs scored. Mollie Johnson also had two hits, with a double, and two RBIs.

Keelye Fields had a three-run home run and also drew two walks for Sullivan East. Evie Leonard singled and scored as well for the Patriots.