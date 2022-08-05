 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnson City sweeps State Liners in doubleheader

Braden Spano made sure the misery of the Bristol State Liners spanned to Friday night.

The former Greeneville High School standout who plays at Milligan University went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs in leading the Johnson City Doughboys to an 8-4 win over Bristol in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader.

Johnson City completed the sweep with a 5-3 victory in the nightcap, a contest that ended at 11:42 p.m. Cole Torbett (Science Hill) scored the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a wild pitch by Nolan Mason of the State Liners.

Former Chilhowie High School star Ray Berry (King University) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the opener for Bristol.

In the nightcap, Tahir Muelens (Ivy Tech Community College) had two hits and Aaron Graeber (Rown College South Jersey) tallied two RBIs in a losing cause. 

The State Liners (14-38) play their final game of the 2022 season today at Johnson City.

