John Battle suffers 4-2 loss to Appomattox in VHSL Class 2 championship

SALEM, Va. – The John Battle Trojans had persevered and showed no fear in marching to the state baseball finals, but some title-game misfortunes interfered with their plans to cap that run with a coronation marked by cheers.

Inning-ending, rally-killing double plays in the first and fifth innings necessitated by runner’s interference calls were the main topic of conversation among the Bristolians after Battle dropped a 4-2 decision to the Appomattox Raiders on Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 2 championship game at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

As Appomattox (23-1) celebrated the first state crown in program history, those from the John Battle contingent were left grumbling and wondering what might have been.

A team must catch some breaks to prevail in a winner-take-all game as every play – every pitch for that matter – is magnified. Things didn’t break Battle’s way on Saturday and Appomattox took advantage.

“All in all, it was a great game from top to bottom,” said John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble. “Just some difference in opinions for the most part concluded the outcome. Certain situations when they arise, you’d prefer everybody know and be on the same page. A few differences of opinion dictated the state championship and that’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

The Battle boss was referencing his disagreement with those controversial interference calls.

In the top of the first inning, Elijah Childress of the Trojans (20-9) hit a grounder to Appomattox shortstop Kyle Davis, who flipped the ball to second baseman Nate Dillon for a force out and perhaps a 6-4-3 double play.

Porter Gobble, who had reached on a single, didn’t slide into second base and the umpire called a DP by rule of interference. According to Jimmy Gobble, his explanation was that Porter Gobble should have slid.

In the fifth inning, a nearly identical scenario played out.

The Trojans had cut the deficit to 4-2 with one out and the bases loaded when sophomore Landon Odum hit a chopper to the shortstop, who again tossed to the second baseman as Evan Hankins slid into the bag.

A double play aided by runner’s interference was called once again by the same second-base umpire who had made the previous decision.

He informed Coach Gobble this time that Hankins had slid slightly out of the basepath.

“I hit it to the shortstop and when I crossed the base I waved like I was safe,” Odum said. “I see the [first-base] umpire say I’m safe and then I look over and see the unfortunate call. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Neither Porter Gobble or Evan Hankins’ path to second base appeared to impede the throw to first base after a force out and Jimmy Gobble pleaded that case.

What did Appomattox coach Joe Caruso view from his vantage point in the dugout?

“Honestly, I didn’t see either of ‘em,” Caruso said. “I was recording where the ball had been hit and I look back up and our guys are running off the field. Those extra outs were big. That saved our pitcher [Alex Caruso] 7, 10 more pitches at least.”

The Raiders also turned a conventional double play to end the second inning, while left fielder Mannix Wilhoit threw Odum out at the plate trying to score in the fourth inning.

Jimmy Gobble felt Appomattox catcher Trey Shrock had blocked the path to the plate on that outfield assistant and stated his disagreement to no avail.

Meanwhile, flawless defense and a fast start helped Appomattox seize the momentum.

Alex Caruso’s RBI fielder’s choice, a run-scoring passed ball and a RBI single from Hunter Garrett against John Battle starting pitcher Porter Gobble gave the Raiders a 3-0 lead after one inning.

“Our first innings have been terrible all year,” Coach Gobble said. “I don’t know if it’s a feel thing or a nerves thing. A lot of these kids are young and you just have to be patient and let that play out. … Some minor lapses of not fully being focused or just trying too hard can hurt us.”

How big was that sequence?

“Obviously, huge,” Coach Caruso said. “You get [Porter] Gobble before he settles in and you know [Hankins] is going to be pitching at some point. I was just hoping our pitching and defense would show up and it did.”

Nate Dillon added a RBI groundout in the second inning and that would be all the runs the Raiders would score – or need.

Battle actually had a 10-5 advantage in hits and had a baserunner on in every inning but the sixth. Alex Caruso pitched his way in and out of trouble all afternoon in going the distance on the mound for the Raiders.

“We outhit ‘em and outplayed ‘em,” John Battle senior JonAlan Richardson said. “They just put a couple of more runs than us on the board. … Some things are just out of your control and you can’t let them get you down.”

Richardson had three hits in his final game for the Trojans and might have had a fourth if Appomattox center fielder Ethan Walton hadn’t leaped and snagged a line drive for the second out of the seventh inning.

It was yet another frustrating moment in a frustrating day for the Trojans.

Joe Caruso can relate.

He’s been the head coach of the Raiders since 2001 and had suffered painful postseason losses to the likes of Lebanon, Honaker and Virginia High during his tenure.

Caruso finally put an end to his Southwest Virginia hex with a 4-3 state quarterfinal win over Gate City on Tuesday and Saturday’s triumph over the Trojans.

“There’s some really good baseball played down that way,” Caruso said. “And that’s a really good team we just played.”

Porter Gobble added two hits for Battle, which had three seniors on its roster in Richardson, Will Purifoy and Nolan Sailor.

“They have nothing to hang their heads about,” Coach Gobble said.

Fourteen of the 17 players on John Battle’s roster will be back in the fold in 2023 and the program’s junior varsity team had a successful season as well.

The Trojans will also have added incentive after coming up just short on Saturday.

“This one hurts, but we’ll be back,” Odum said. “It’s going to give us some motivation.”

